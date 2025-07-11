Summer is in full swing and the deals are sizzling at your local Costco warehouse and on the brand’s website. This month, save on everything from paper towels to hundreds of dollars on luxury skincare, and even get a great deal on an annual pass to one of the top amusement parks in the country. Here are 11 Costco deals that just got a massive price drop.

Bounty Advanced Paper Towels

Bounty Advanced Paper Towels are currently on major sale, which means I am stocking up. The 2-ply, 103-sheet rolls are super absorbent and are already a great deal at Costco. However, the 12-pack is $5.60 off this month so I will throw a few of them into my cart.

Universal Studios Hollywood Season Pass

Costco has amazing deals on gift cards, including a Universal Studios Hollywood Season Pass. The normal Costco price is $179.99, but right now it is an additional $10 off, bringing the annual cost down to $169.99. Members maintain it is a steal. “Had a great time at Universal Studios. It only takes two visits to make the season pass worth the money,” one writes.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal + Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Consider investing in a new vacuum if you are on a summer cleaning kick. One of Dyson’s most popular cleaning gadgets, the Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal + Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, is $100 off in-warehouse and online. The cleaning gadget offers up to an hour of run time and three powerful cleaning modes.

inKind One eGift Card

Costco gift cards are my secret weapon for saving money. Right now, the best deals are on inKind One eGift Cards ($100 Value), which can be redeemed at thousands of restaurants, for an additional $10 off, bringing the price down to $64.99. “I’ve had an InKind account for 2 yrs and relied on purchasing credit at 20-30% discounts during holidays. I don’t use the InKind Pass option of getting 20% rebate when using credit card. You save more buying ‘credit’. When I bought 3 of these InKind GC, I had no problem loading all 3 into my credit balance. In past I would have to spend $500 just to get $650 (30% bonus) credit but with Costco, I spend $70 to get $100 (42% bonus),” one shopper writes.

Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides

Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides. The warehouse offers a great deal on a 1.5-pound container of the unflavored variety for $34.99 online and even less in stores. And right now, it’s even cheaper, an additional $6 off. It is gluten, dairy, and soy-free, sourced from grass-fed, pasture-raised bovine. “Love it! It has more than double the amount of my last collagen powder and dissolves the best of the three brands I have tried,” one customer says.

Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier

Electrolytes are essential for hydration, especially in the summer when you might not hydrate as easily as in the winter months. Costco shoppers love this online-only 30-count set of Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier, Passion Fruit, which comes neatly packaged in a resealable bag. Normally $29.99, there is a promo for $8 off, bringing the price down to $21.99, including shipping and handling.

SunChips Whole Grain

The SunChips Whole Grain variety pack comes with 30 bags (10 Harvest Chedder, 8 Garden Salsa, 7 Original, and 5 French Onion. And right now it is just $16.99 after $5 off. “Best deal on Sun chips,” writes one shopper. “Sun chips are the best tasting healthy chips! This packaging gives you the choice of flavors in a good size serving bag and 30 count is perfect for distribution to share with shut in friends.”

Ring Outdoor Cam (Stick Up Cam) Battery Security Camera with Mount, 3-pack

Thinking about updating your security system? Ring Outdoor Cam (Stick Up Cam) Battery Security Camera with Mount, 3-pack is on major sale, $149.99 after $50 off. “Great Cameras! Couldn’t be happier with the picture quality and value from these cameras. You can also get solar panels at a local box home improvement store that are compatible with these cameras so you aren’t stuck buying the more expensive version from Ring. But overall, super pleased with these!” one shopper writes.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

La Mer

La Mer, one of the most luxurious skincare products on the market, is shockingly cheap at Costco this month. The brand’s trademark cream is a fantastic Treasure Hunt deal this month. The 2-ounce jar costs $390 at Sephora, but Costco sells it for $218.99, after $90 off. It’s such a great deal that there is a five-item limit per membership. A great add-on? La Mer The Hydrating Infused Emulsion, for $209.99.

Casper Cooling Select 12″ Hybrid Medium Firm Mattress

I sleep on a Casper website and can confirm it is heavenly. Save $180 to $250 on various Casper Cooling Select 12″ Hybrid Medium Firm Mattress sizes. The item also qualifies for Costco Direct Savings to save even more. The sleeping surface is made out of Certi-pur® Certified Foam and features Four-Layer Foam Construction.

Nutella Hazelnut Spread with Cocoa

Nutella chocolatey spread is so expensive at other stores. I always buy the 2-count Nutella Hazelnut Spread with Cocoa at Costco, another favorite of Costco shoppers. Right now, it’s an even better deal than usual, $4.40 off.