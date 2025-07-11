11 Costco Deals You Can Only Get This Week

Amazon Prime week is one of the biggest shopping events of the summer. Not only is the online giant offering so many amazing deals, but other retailers have added some friendly competition with their own, blowout sales. Costco’s version of Prime Week, Member Savings Days, is going strong, with unparalleled discounts on everything from kitchen gadgets and electronics to food. Here are 11 Costco deals you can get this week.

Ninja Luxe 3-in-1 Espresso Machine

The Ninja Luxe 3-in-1 Espresso Machine is a fan favorite with Costco shoppers. And right now, you can have it in your kitchen for $499 after $100 off. Even influencers are obsessed. “This espresso machine at Costco can definitely keep me from going out for a latte!” Costo Hot Finds wrote. “I have this and I absolutely love it,” confirmed a follower. “I love mine. I’ve had it for 6 months,” added another. “This is a great machine for the home. It allows you to basically do it all in one machine from grinding your own beans to steaming your milk. The parts are all replaceable if they should break or need replacing, you can order by part on the ninja website. Which in my book makes for a good appliance already, because it’s made to not be simply trashed and replaced,” one happy shopper commented. The deal goes through July 12, so order yours now.

AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation

There are lots of Apple deals to be had at Costco right now. For example, get a pair of AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation for $119.99 through July 19. “I always buy my electronics from Costco because they have better after service. It came in the mail fast and easy to connect on Bluetooth,” a shopper writes. “Best AirPods I’ve ever owned. Easy to install, comfortable, don’t fall out, sound is very clear& noise cancellation is fantastic. Also one charge last for hours.”

Premier 30g Protein PLUS Energy and Immune Support Shakes

Premier Protein shakes have been Costco shoppers’ favorite for years. Currently Costco is selling an 18-pack of Premier 30g Protein PLUS Energy and Immune Support Shakes, Root Beer Float, and Chocolate, for $36.99, but they won’t be in stock long. “Began using Premier Protein while on a soft food diet following abdominal surgery several years ago and it has become my go-to breakfast. Rootbeer Float tastes remarkably like the A & W floats I remember from my childhood,” writes one fan.

Ninja Foodi 10-in1-Countertop Oven Pro

Looking for a new air fryer-slash-countertop oven? Ninja Foodi 10-in1-Countertop Oven Pro, perfect for cooking everything from meat to veggies, is currently $60 off, $199.99 including shipping and handling. “I looked at several reviews that were excellent reviews before purchasing. It was a pricier model than their slightly cheaper one, but this one had a better design. We’ve toasted and baked in it so far, and love it!! Comes with so many pans and it tells you what slot to put them in for which food do you get optimal cooking and taste. The baked chicken came out so good both times and even bf said it was a great oven. It doesn’t heat up the place either so that’s a bonus!! It was wonderfully thought out and designed. The bottom try slides right out to dispose of crumbs easily ( no drips to clean up yet! Yay!). It’s a great product and would advise to buy it!!!” one shopper says.

RELATED: 7 Costco Staples Healthy Shoppers Say They Can't Live Without

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

Pretty much everyone wants the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer. Right now Costco is selling the hair dryer with the stand and five attachments (Concentrator, Wide-Tooth Comb, Gentle Air Attachment, Diffuser & Flyaway Attachment) for $329.99 after $70 off. “It actually keeps your hair healthy and full volume,” one shopper writes, noting that “it’s expensive but worth it.” “I definitely recommend. Doesn’t dehydrate your hair at all. I’m a true Dyson lover.”

Coddle Aria Fabric Sleeper Sofa with Reversible Chaise

If you are on the market for a new sofa, the viral Coddle Aria Fabric Sleeper Sofa with Reversible Chaise and Storage is on major sale. Get the whole thing for $999.99 after $250 off.

“Received the couch in only a few days after ordering it! Very happy with it. Material seems to be very durable. The back pillows detach for cleaning. Love the pull out option. I don’t think I’ll have anyone sleep on it, but it’s really comfortable for pulling out & hanging out on. Huge storage area under chaise. It’s also more compact than sectional sofas so it doesn’t take up the whole room! Very happy with it so far,” writes one shopper.

Pyrex 10-piece Ultimate Glass Food Storage Set

This Pyrex 10-piece Ultimate Glass Food Storage Set comes with everything needed for meal prep and storing food. “Love this glass Pyrex! I formerly had the kind with the snap tops. The snap top ones tend to get food caught in the rim and can get moldy if you aren’t careful, plastic top can stain and I’ve had the snap tabs break off over time, but these silicone/glass tops are made in such a way that prevents all these issues and they have a better seal. They have an excellent seal that prevents leaks with chili and soups,” writes a fan. Get the set for $39.99 after $10 off.

Le Creuset Stoneware 14oz Mug, Set of 6

I am obsessed with Le Creuset red. When I saw this set of six Le Creuset Stoneware 14oz Mugs, I immediately ordered it. At most other places, each mug is $24. Get them at Costco for $69.99 for all six after $17 off. “Great Coffee mugs. The color is uniform, very vibrant with excellent glaze with no pitting in the coating. The handle is sturdy and the balance in great making it easy to hold either empty or full of your favorite beverage. They are beefy and tend to keep your beverage warm for an extended amount of time. Good value for 6 mugs . I’m Extremely happy with my purchase,” writes a shopper.

Two Morton’s The Steakhouse Restaurant $50 eGift Cards

Steak lovers won’t want to miss this gift card deal. Get two Morton’s The Steakhouse Restaurant $50 eGift Cards ($100 Value) for $74.99 after $5 off. “This is a fabulous offer for Morton’s customers. Everyone should be taking advantage of it,” writes a shopper.

7.5 Pounds Cedar Planked Salmon Portions

Getr 20, 6-ounce portions of Cedar Planked Salmon, a total of 7.5 pounds, and serve them at your next dinner party. Originally $189.99, it is currently $50 off, just $139.99 including shipping and handling. “Delicious with a great presentation,” writes one shopper. “Dinner party for 10 and the Salmon was the star of the show. Wonderful marinade. Be sure to cook thoroughly (even if it seems like the plank is on fire).”

La Mer

I am telling all my friends to stock up on La Mer, one of the most luxurious skincare products on the market, right now. The brand’s trademark cream is a fantastic Treasure Hunt deal at Costco this month. The 2-ounce jar costs $390 at Sephora, but Costco sells it for $218.99, after $90 off. I have never seen it so cheap, and it’s such a great deal that there is a five-item limit per membership. A great add-on? La Mer The Hydrating Infused Emulsion, for $209.99.