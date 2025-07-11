7 Sam’s Club Items People Are Buying on Repeat

Sam’s Club is home to some of the best deals in town, ranging from name-brand electronics and skincare to warehouse-branded food items. Since there are so many things to choose from, walking into a store can be overwhelming – unless you know what to look for. If you are curious about what items people are obsessed with right now, we have done the research for you. Here are seven Sam’s Club items people are buying on repeat.

Cookie Dough Brownies

Sam’s Club Members shared about a new item in the bakery, Cookie Dough Brownies. “OMGGGG 🔥Cookie dough + brownies = instant happiness (aka Brookies)vEat them straight from the box, warm them up for extra gooey goodness or go all-in and top with vanilla ice cream + hot fudge,” they captioned a post. “I agree! So delicious and they didn’t last long in my house,” one person commented. “We tried it! Sooo good!” added another.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Member’s Mark Chicken Pesto Panini

Sam’s Club Simple Savings recently shared about the new Member’s Mark Chicken Pesto Panini, with Pesto-Ranch Sauce Cups in the premade meal section. “They are AMAZING! They’re made fresh in club daily, and are made with flame-grilled chicken, pesto, roasted peppers, provolone on sundried-tomato panini bread, with pesto-ranch sauce on the side! I love them and will be eating these for lunch this week. Find them at Sam’s for $7.92/lb,” she captioned a post. “That looks delish!” one person commented. “That looks amazing!!” agreed another.

11 Costco Products That Shoppers Say Are Secretly Luxury

Sea Cuisine Smoky Bourbon BBQ Shrimp Skewers

Sam’s Club Does It Again is a fan of Sea Cuisine Smoky Bourbon BBQ Shrimp Skewers, now available at Sam’s. “Shrimply irresistible!” they commented. “Enjoy hand-skewered shrimp marinated in a smoky blend with bell peppers, pineapple, & shallots. Perfect for the grill, oven, or air fryer!” They have 12g protein per serving, are ready in minutes, responsibly sourced, and pairs easily with almost anything. Each box comes with eight skewers. “These are a limited time item, so don’t wait too late, or you’ll miss out on them!” she writes. “So tasty,” commented a follower.

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice and Limeade

Sam’s Club Members shared about fresh juice at Sam’s, including fresh-squeezed orange juice and limeade. “Haven’t tried the limeade yet but this OJ?? Easily the best I’ve ever had. trustttt 😮‍💨🍊,” they captioned the post. “The OJ is next level. I’ll drink water before I drink other orange juices now 😂,” one commented. “The OJ is worth every penny 🥰,” added another.

Veja Sneakers

Sam’s Club Does It Again revealed that Sam’s is now selling designer Veja sneakers. “These are a shoe in for best dressed this summer… 👟 @samsclub was sneaky with dropping these in select stores & online , but these @veja womens Campo leather sneakers are available in 5 color options (blue, gold, black, matcha, & solid black) in limited sizes. Other retailers have these same shoes starting at $149+,” they write.

Archer Original Beef Mini Sticks

Oh Hey Sam’s Club shared that the club now has Archer Original Beef Mini Sticks. “I love grabbing these for sports bags, pool bags or a little afternoon protein boost. Archer Jerky is made with real ingredients, no fillers or preservatives. Only the good stuff, like 100% grass-fed & finished beef. Find this top-quality jerky in the snack aisle at your local @samsclub or online at samsclub.com!” they wrote. “These are a must in our snackle box!” one person commented. “They’re my favorite,” added another.

7 Costco Products That Are ‘Secret Steals’ According to Members

Member’s Mark Cake Pops

Sam’s Club Simple Savings also shared about the new Member’s Mark Cake Pops. “They come in a variety pack of Vanilla and Chocolate pops for $18.98 for a 14 count. They’re absolutely delicious too. My son said they taste just like Starbucks but you get these for a fraction of the cost. Get them now in the bakery section,” she wrote. “My kids are going to go nuts for these!!” one person commented. “Kids love these!” added another.