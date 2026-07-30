5 Fast-Food Chains With the Best Iced Coffee, According to Diners

Discover which fast-food chains offer the best iced coffee according to real diners.

As someone who lives off of iced coffee, finding the right mix is a science. Some are certainly better than others as far as quality and taste go. When it comes to iced coffee, here’s what other caffeine enthusiasts are saying about some of the best locations you could hit up for deals, great menu items and more importantly, a quality iced coffee on a hot summer morning.

Dunkin’

Dunkin’ Donuts is one of my personal favorites, especially the butter pecan (I ask for half the amount of sweetener that they normally put into their flavored iced coffees/lattes) and it turns out many others are fans, too. “[You] should definitely try this, it’s absolutely amazing. Its a butter pecan frozen coffee chiller its sooo good,” a review said on DUNKIN’ Obsession. Others raved about how good the cold brew is, simply saying “large cold brew, black, 2 pumps of brown sugar, [and] cold foam,” followed by a bunch of fire emojis.

McDonald’s

McDonald’s iced coffee has built a fan base, not just around flavor, but for affordability. “Use the app to get any size iced coffee for 99 cents!! The only thing I use the app for,” a Reddit commenter said on a post about how good McDonald’s iced coffee is. “People def sleep on the McDonald’s coffee. Cheap and pretty good,” another said. “Thats all I need. This revelation has literally changed my financial situation as I know it,” a third said.

Starbucks

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Starbucks is notoriously a bit pricey, but in my opinion, worth it for their iced coffees, cold brew, and iced lattes when you really need a kick for the day. “I basically only order iced coffee,” a reviewer said on Reddit. “Started ordering it in college when I was too broke for caramel macchiatos lol. I get classic syrup and soy milk. My sister always gets vanilla syrup and nonfat milk (darn her being able to tolerate lactose).”

Tim Horton’s

Growing up in WNY, there are almost more Tim Horton’s than gas stations. I’m a huge fan of the chain and they always have great deals through their app. “Always the best. There is no [competition],” a Yelp reviewer said. “Always delicious. Always good. Fair prices. Good food and drinks,” another said. “Service is friendly and helpful most of the time.”

Panera

Personally, I’m not always the biggest fan of the food at Panera Bread. Some menu items are better than others in my opinion, but I’ve always been obsessed with the hazelnut coffee, and others agree. “I really liked the hazelnut,” a commenter said on Reddit about Panera iced coffees. “This is my third Snickerdoodle Iced Coffee during this promotional period. There’s a clear contender among the three coffee choices,” another said on that same thread.