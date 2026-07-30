I Tried Every Side at Texas Roadhouse & Ranked Them Worst to Best 

We ranked every side dish on the menu to help you build the perfect meal.

Choosing the right side can completely change your meal. While the steaks may get most of the attention at Texas Roadhouse (fair, by the way…they’re delicious and affordable), the restaurant also offers an impressive lineup of sides, from simple vegetables to substantial add-ons like ribs, grilled shrimp, and chili that can easily be taken home and turned into a another meal. I ordered every available side to see which ones are actually worth adding to your plate, and which one’s I’d skip next time. Here’s how they ranked from worst to best.

Steamed Broccoli

Calories: 210

Steamed broccoli is one of the healthier choices on the menu, especially if you skip the lemon pepper butter. It looks exactly as you’d expect…pretty simple broccoli without much going on. The florets are cooked well, staying tender without becoming mushy, but the flavor is understandably a bit boring compared to other sides. It’s a solid option if you’re looking for greens, though it doesn’t stand out next to the restaurant’s other sides.

Fresh Vegetables

Calories: 190

If you’re looking for a lighter option, the fresh vegetables are a dependable choice. The side is made up mostly of broccoli with a few sliced carrots mixed in, making it very similar to my thoughts on the steamed broccoli. The broccoli is tender, while the carrots are a bit firmer than I prefer. It’s perfectly fine if you’re trying to add vegetables to your meal, but it isn’t particularly memorable.

House Salad

Calories: 230

The house salad comes with lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, carrots, egg, croutons, and your choice of dressing. I ordered mine with ranch, and it looked fresh with a generous amount of toppings throughout. The ranch added plenty of flavor, and the chopped egg gave it a little extra substance. While it’s a fairly standard side salad, it’s a satisfying option if you want something lighter without sacrificing flavor.

Seasoned Rice

Calories: 360

The seasoned rice offers a nice alternative to potatoes or fries if you’re looking for something different. It arrives lightly browned with herbs throughout and has a savory aroma. While I enjoyed the seasoning, the texture was softer and creamier than I expected, which kept it from ranking higher. It isn’t a bad side by any means, but there are stronger options on the menu.

Sautéed Onions

Calories: 150

Sautéed onions are a popular steak topping, but they can also be ordered as a side. They had some color but weren’t caramelized enough for my liking. The savory onion flavor pairs nicely with steak, though I found myself wishing they had been cooked longer to develop a richer sweetness. Personally, I’d choose the sautéed mushrooms over these every time.

Applesauce

Calories: 110

Applesauce might seem like an unexpected steakhouse side, but it pairs surprisingly well with pork or barbecue. It has a smooth, fresh look and adds a welcome touch of sweetness alongside richer meats. The texture is pleasantly soft without tasting overly sugary, making it a simple but enjoyable option that both kids and adults will appreciate.

Grilled Shrimp Sidekick

Calories: 240

The Grilled Shrimp Sidekick is a great way to turn your meal into surf and turf without committing to a full seafood entrée. The shrimp looked plump and nicely grilled, although the accompanying toast was a bit boring. The shrimp themselves were tender with a subtle peppery flavor, but I noticed some inconsistency from one skewer to the next, with a few tasting fresher than others. They’re enjoyable, but with so many standout sides on the menu, I probably wouldn’t order them again.

Steak Fries

Calories: 360

French fries may seem like a safe choice, but Texas Roadhouse does them well. I tried both the regular and loaded versions. The fries are thick-cut with crisp edges and soft centers, without feeling greasy. They have just enough salt to bring out the flavor, and while they’re excellent on their own, the cheese and chili take them to another level if you’re looking for something more indulgent.

Mashed Potatoes

Calories: 260

Mashed potatoes are a classic pairing for steak, and Texas Roadhouse lets you customize them with toppings like gravy, cheese, bacon, butter, or sour cream. I ordered mine loaded, but honestly, I think they’re better kept simple. The potatoes themselves are creamy, fluffy, and flavorful, while the extra toppings ended up overpowering what was already a really good side.

Sautéed Mushrooms

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Calories: 120

The sautéed mushrooms immediately caught my attention with their rich scent. They looked heavily seasoned, and thankfully the flavor delivered. Each bite was savory with a noticeable peppery kick, and the mushrooms had a tender texture without becoming soggy. If you’re looking for something to complement a steak, I’d recommend these over the sautéed onions.

Sweet Potato

Calories: 350

Texas Roadhouse’s sweet potato can be topped with honey cinnamon caramel sauce and toasted marshmallows, making it feel almost like dessert. Mine arrived generously covered with both toppings and looked every bit as decadent as it tasted. It’s definitely on the sweeter side, but the combination of sweet and savory works surprisingly well alongside steak. I wasn’t sure what to expect going in, but this ended up being one of my favorite sides and something I’d gladly order again.

Baked Potato

Calories: 380

A baked potato might not sound exciting, but the right toppings make all the difference. I ordered mine loaded with cheddar cheese, sour cream, and bacon, and the coarse salt baked into the skin immediately stood out. While I would’ve liked the skin to be a little crispier, the fluffy potato combined with the savory toppings made this an easy side to enjoy. It’s a dependable choice that pairs especially well with any of the restaurant’s steaks.

Green Beans

Calories: 100

The green beans, or any vegetable they’re offering at the time, are a great choice if you want a vegetable that still packs plenty of flavor. They’re cooked until tender and tastier compared to the steamed vegetable option. These have much more personality, making them an easy pick if you’re looking for something a little more exciting.

Mac & Cheese

Calories: 380

Mac & cheese is one of those sides that pairs well with just about anything on the menu, from barbecue to steak. Texas Roadhouse serves a creamy version made with elbow macaroni that strikes a nice balance between rich and comforting. The noodles still have a little bite, and the cheese sauce isn’t so heavy that it overwhelms the pasta. It’s satisfying on its own, and you can even dress it up with bacon and cheddar if you’re in the mood!

Caesar Salad

Calories: 440

I’m almost always tempted to order a Caesar salad, and Texas Roadhouse’s version didn’t disappoint. Every bite was evenly coated in a creamy, garlicky dressing with plenty of Parmesan and crunchy croutons. It felt much more flavorful than the house salad and made for one of the strongest lighter options on the menu.

Buttered Corn

Calories: 190

Corn might not be the first side that catches your eye, but don’t overlook it. The kernels are sweet, buttery, and surprisingly flavorful, making this one of the biggest surprises of the tasting. Sometimes the simplest dishes are the most satisfying, and this side proves you don’t need elaborate ingredients to make something memorable.

Texas Red Chili

Calories: 250 (cup)

I had high expectations for the Texas Red Chili, and it easily lived up to them. My cup arrived topped with shredded cheddar and diced red onion, adding plenty of texture before I even took the first bite. The chili is hearty, meaty, and full of bold seasoning, while the cheese and onion bring extra richness and crunch. It’s comforting, packed with flavor, and something I’d happily order again.

Sidekick of Ribs

Calories: 550

Let’s be honest, nothing beats the Sidekick of Ribs. The ribs had a serious advantage from the start. You get several meaty ribs coated in barbecue sauce, making it feel like an extra entrée rather than a typical side. They were incredibly tender, with smoky, peppery flavor and meat that pulled cleanly from the bone. The caramelized edges added just the right amount of char, while the tangy barbecue sauce balanced the richness perfectly. Out of every side I tried, this was the clear winner and one I’d order again without hesitation.