These restaurant chains serve fluffy, buttery buttermilk pancakes diners rave about.

Buttermilk pancakes are so simple, but if done right, can be insanely delicious. This is why they are a breakfast staple and on the menu of nearly every restaurant and diner. However, not every buttermilk pancake deserves to be eaten. Some rank higher than others in terms of texture, taste, and overall wow-factor. Here are 5 restaurant chains with the best buttermilk pancakes, according to diners.

IHOP

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International House of Pancakes, or abbreviated as IHOP, is the global destination for every type of pancake imaginable. However, their OG buttermilk pancake, soft and fluffy, is truly perfect. One Redditor calls them “fluffy and spongy, flavorful,” while another loves that they are consistently delicious. “They’re thick but they’re good. And they taste the same at every restaurant, instead of it varying like a Cracker Barrel or Denny’s,” they write. “IHOP pancakes are delicious tbh,” another Redditor states. “I’ll second IHOP. IHOP has disappointed me a lot but never because of the Pancakes,” another agrees.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel pancakes are so good that the restaurant sells the mix in a box. At the restaurant, they come stacked, served with warm syrup and real butter, and can be ordered as part of many platters on the menu. “I’ve never had a homemade pancake come close to the cracker barrel ones,” one Redditor writes. “One of the best pancakes ever,” agrees another. “Fluffy and buttery,” a third adds. A fourth adds they “are fluffy/thick in the middle and crispy on the edges, unlike any other pancake I’ve ever had. Their maple syrup beats everything else out there since it’s not too boring like the usual syrups and not deadly sweet like ihops syrups.” They also remind diners of homecooked pancakes. “Their pancakes give me a sense of sentimental nostalgia about my grandmother and it’s the best comfort food when I don’t want a lot to eat,” one diner says. “Best looking pancakes ive ever seen,” another added.

Original Pancake House

The Original Pancake House is my favorite place for pancakes. The always-packed restaurant is known for its massive, golden-brown flapjacks, and if I am within 30 miles of one, I always have to go. “Our buttermilk pancakes are made-from-scratch daily using only the finest ingredients,” one of the chain’s locations shared on Instagram.

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery

Perkins buttermilk pancakes are stacked high into tall towers and served on platters. Diners maintain they are delicious. “Buttery and soft pancakes,” writes one Redditor. They are made fresh from Perkins’ signature buttermilk batter — light, fluffy, and golden brown on the outside with a tender inside — and are served all day long.

First Watch

First Watch has a few pancake options, all massive and delicious. “First Watch has the best for chain restaurants,” one Redditor confirms. They are “beyond big,” taking up an entire plate, and also “Sweet and buttery,” per diners. One Redditor declares them “absolutely amazing.”