5 Restaurant Chains with the Best Steak and Eggs, According to Chefs

Chefs recommend these steak and eggs breakfasts at restaurant chains.

Steak and eggs has been a diner favorite for generations, offering a satisfying breakfast that’s equally popular as a weekend brunch or all-day comfort meal. Today, many restaurant chains put their own spin on the classic, pairing steak with everything from traditional breakfast potatoes to pancakes and biscuits. “Steak and eggs is one of the most iconic breakfast combinations because it pairs a perfectly cooked steak with fresh eggs for a hearty, protein-packed meal,” says Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis. “The best versions feature tender, flavorful beef, eggs cooked to your preference, and classic breakfast sides like potatoes, toast, or pancakes.” He adds, “It’s a timeless breakfast that delivers both comfort and satisfaction. To find the restaurant chains serving standout steak and eggs, Chef Dennis shares his top spots.

IHOP

Known for its expansive breakfast menu, IHOP offers everything from pancakes to hearty steak breakfasts, making it a popular destination for diners with a wide range of morning cravings. “IHOP’s T-Bone Steak & Eggs features a generously sized T-bone steak paired with eggs cooked to order and classic breakfast sides,” says Chef Dennis. “The combination offers a satisfying balance of hearty protein and traditional breakfast favorites.”

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel has built its reputation on country-style comfort food, and its breakfast menu features classic dishes inspired by traditional Southern cooking. According to Chef Dennis, “Cracker Barrel serves a homestyle version of Steak and Eggs that pairs a well-seasoned steak with farm-fresh eggs and comforting Southern breakfast sides.” He shares, “It’s a filling meal that delivers the classic flavors guests have come to expect from the restaurant.”

Bob Evans

Bob Evans is synonymous with farm-style breakfasts, serving generous portions and familiar comfort foods that have made it a longtime favorite for morning meals. “Bob Evans combines tender steak tips with fluffy eggs for a breakfast that’s both hearty and flavorful,” says Chef Dennis. “Served alongside traditional breakfast accompaniments, it’s an excellent choice for diners looking for a protein-rich start to the day.”

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery

Perkins has earned a loyal following for its all-day breakfast menu, offering classic diner favorites alongside homestyle comfort dishes that appeal to a wide range of tastes. “Perkins puts a comforting twist on the classic with its Country Fried Steak & Eggs,” Chef Dennis states. “Crispy breaded steak topped with creamy country gravy, paired with eggs and breakfast sides, makes this a satisfying Southern-inspired breakfast.”

Marie Callender’s

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Best known for its comforting American fare and pies, Marie Callender’s also serves classic breakfast plates that emphasize generous portions and timeless flavors. “Marie Callender’s Steak and Eggs features a tender steak served alongside eggs cooked to your liking for a straightforward, satisfying breakfast,” Chef Dennis says. “The generous portions and classic preparation make it a dependable option for anyone craving a traditional steakhouse breakfast.”