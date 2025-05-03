7 Seafood Chains With the Best Fish Tacos

Good fish tacos are practically a religion on the West Coast, but you don't have to live in California to enjoy some seriously good options. Whether grilled or fried, Baja-style or Gringo-style, chains nationwide are offering tacos that are worth the restaurant trip alone—and some are even available at the drive-thru. So which tacos are fans raving about? Here are seven seafood chains that make delicious fish tacos, even if they're not hole-in-the-wall authentic trendsetters.

Wahoo's

Wahoo's is truly an underrated gem, in my personal opinion, and others agree. "Love Wahoo Fish Tacos. Taste just like the street tacos in Baja California Mexico 🇲🇽. Wahoo's in the City of Orange just launched their new street tacos three tacos with rice and beans, delicious. my new place for Taco Tuesday," one Redditor shared.

Rubio's Coastal Grill

Rubio's is going through some financial issues right now, but the tacos are still on point. "I'm a huge fan of rubios! Can't go wrong with the Tacos and California bowl! 😍," one Redditor said. "Rubios is great and I'm not embarrassed to recommend them," another agreed.

Baja Fresh

Baja Fresh isn't the "trendiest" choice for authentic fish tacos but fans defend the food, value, and taste of the food. "I'll be crucified for this, but Baja Fresh makes a top notch fish taco. No idea what they put in their citrus sauce but it's pure heaven," one Los Angeles-based Redditor said.

Pinches Tacos

West Coast Mexican chain Pinches Tacos has highly-rated fish tacos made with Veracruz-style slaw. "The most authentic Mexican food! Very generous serving sizes. Staff are lovely and helpful. You can taste the difference in the quality of fresh ingredients. The handmade corn tortillas are incredible," one Google reviewer wrote.

Del Taco

Del Taco offers a delicious Beer Battered Fish Taco made with wild-caught Alaska Pollock fillet topped with crunchy shredded cabbage, savory secret sauce, and pico de gallo, wrapped in a warm corn tortilla and served with a fresh-cut lime wedge. "Best seafood tacos you can get at the drive thru. That white sauce," one Redditor shared. "They are surprisingly good," another agreed.

Taco John's

Taco John's has popular Alaska Flounder Fish Tacos on the menu from time to time, and customers love them. The limited-edition tacos are made with wild-caught Alaska flounder fillet coated in seasoned batter, and topped with fresh shredded lettuce and freshly prepared Pico de Gallo. Every taco is made to order in a warm flour tortilla, drizzled with Fiesta sauce made with sour cream, jalapeños, onions, garlic, tomato and cilantro.

Chronic Tacos

Chronic Tacos offers a fantastic mahi-mahi taco with your choice of toppings: Street Style (lime, onions, cilantro and salsa), Gringo Style (lime, lettuce, cheese & salsa), or Baja (Lime, cabbage, cheese, pico de gallo & baja sauce). "Chronic's has the best crunchy tacos!" One Redditor said.