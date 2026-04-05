5 Best Frozen Bolognese Sauces in Grocery Stores

These are the best frozen bolognese sauces you can buy for a quick, flavorful dinner.

Making Bolognese sauce from scratch is a long-standing tradition for some, but if you don’t have the time to make it, there are solutions. With plenty of companies selling delicious Bolognese sauce, frozen and ready to go for you to keep on hand, why even bother making your own unless it’s something you truly enjoy? Here are 5 brands of frozen Bolognese sauces that rank among the best.

Jane Foodie’s Bolognese

Jane Foodie’s Bolognese is made with garlic, onions, herbs, ripe tomatoes, and red wine before it’s flash-frozen when it’s fresh to hold the flavor. “Made in small batches with no preservatives, additives, or artificial colors, this sauce is designed to bring homemade comfort to your busy schedule. Simply heat and serve for an effortless dinner that feels anything but ordinary,” the company says on the website.

Nicola’s Marketplace Bolognese Sauce

Nicola’s Marketplace Bolognese Sauce is made from slow cooked, grass fed organic beef with fresh veggies and EVOO. “All our sauces are made fresh and [immediately] frozen to keep them fresh until preparation. We never use any preservatives,” the company states on their website. “Loved it so much last time that I bought 2 this time,” a shopper said.

Pasture and Plenty Bolognese Sauce

The Pasture and Plenty Bolognese Sauce is the ideal, slow cooked comfort food to serve on top of pasta. “Full of rich tomato flavor with unctuous ground pork, caramelized carrots, onion and celery, then finished with a dash of cream to round out the flavors,” the company says on their website.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Hudson Meal Company Beef Bolognese

The Beef Bolognese from Hudson Meal Company consists of Grimaldi Farm grass-fed organic ground beef that’s cooked until nice and tender in plump tomato with smoky bacon and white wine for added flavor. Ideal for having on hand in the freezer for a quick dinner that tastes made-from-scratch.

Three Stone Hearth Ragu Bolognese

The frozen Three Stone Hearth Ragu Bolognese is great to have in the freezer in a pinch. “This traditional Ragu Bolognese is full of grassfed ground beef and pastured ground pork, enriched with bone broth and liver. Seasoned with tomato paste, onions, garlic and herbs, this dish can be eaten by itself or ladled over polenta, rice, gnocchi, pasta or a bed of sauteed greens. Also great layered into lasagne or other casseroles,” the company suggests on the website.