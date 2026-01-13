7 Best Frozen Breakfast Burritos in Grocery Stores

From meat-packed classics to veggie options, these frozen breakfast burritos deliver big flavor fast.

Frozen burritos are one of those freezer items we always keep on hand for a quick snack or meal; easy and convenient for kids and adults alike. Whether you’re looking for a vegetarian/vegan, gluten-free, option, something for breakfast, one packed with meat, with rice or without, you name it—there’s something for everyone. That’s the beauty of any burrito and breakfast burritos are no exception. Just throw it in the microwave or air fryer on a busy morning and that’s breakfast taken care of. Here are seven frozen breakfast burritos that hit the spot every time.

Mason Dixie

Mason Dixie‘s Egg & Cheese breakfast burrito is a solid choice. “Keeping it simple never tasted this good,” the brand says. “Soft scrambled cage-free eggs, gooey Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, crispy skillet potatoes, and the perfect little punch of New Mexico’s Hatch green chile—all snug in a soft, small-batch tortilla. Heat it up in just a few minutes and boom —you’ve got a breakfast that you’ll love whether you’re a vegetarian or not.” I tried it recently and have to agree, it’s delicious.

Amy’s Kitchen

I absolutely love the Amy’s Kitchen burritos, and the Ranchero Breakfast Burrito is no exception. This burrito is made with house-made tofu scramble, Cheddar cheese, tender organic potatoes and black beans smothered in Ranchero sauce, wrapped in a flour tortilla. The gluten-free Tofu Scramble Breakfast Wrap is also fantastic.

Great Value

The Great Value Sausage Egg, Sausage, Cheese & Potato Burritos are raved about by shoppers who love the quality and price point of these breakfast staples. “I usually get a big name brand but decided to try these and they were wonderful,” one Walmart shopper said. “We loved them. I would recommend getting these over the name brand, they’re individually wrapped so you don’t have to worry about freezer burn and if you put them in the microwave then in the air fryer, come out a little crisper.”

Red’s

Red’s Huevos Rancheros Burrito is a big hit with Sprouts shoppers. ‘I’ve had a few frozen breakfast burritos and this one really impressed,” one said. “The seasoning, and tortilla are really yummy and the eggs somehow tastes fresher than other previously frozen burritos I’ve had. I cooked mine in the microwave before lightly searing the sides on a mid-heat pan – highly recommend this method for a slightly crispy tortilla.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

evol

The evol.® Sausage Egg & Cheese Frozen Breakfast Burrito is another great choice for a breakfast burrito. “Best tasting burrito I’ve had. Ingredients are high quality. Not greasy flavor. I highly recommend this product,” one Kroger shopper said.

El Monterey

El Monterey Signature Egg, Sausage, Cheese & Potato Burritos are a fan-favorite breakfast item. “The potatoes in the breakfast burritos are seasoned so the overall taste is phenomenal,” one fan shared. “my grandkids absolutely love these, they put a little pour of cheese on top and enjoy. Great product.”

Tina’s

Tina’s Breakfast Egg, Bacon & Cheddar Cheese contains 10 g of protein per serving. “We begin with fluffy scrambled eggs, savory breakfast sausage, just the right amount of finely diced red and green bell peppers, and plenty of real cheese. Then we fill and wrap each burrito in a soft freshly baked flour tortilla,” the brand says.