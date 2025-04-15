The Best Frozen Burgers That Taste Just Like a Cookout, Ranked

Is there anything better than a freshly cooked burger from an outdoor grill? While you might think the answer is no, we have tasted some frozen burgers that are pretty much on par with the best we've had at a cookout. We ranked frozen patties based on flavor mimicking flame-grilled burgers, followed by juiciness and texture after cooking, ingredient quality, overall value, and taste-test performance. Even if cooked indoors, these burgers taste like they came straight from the grill. Here are the 7 best frozen burgers that taste just like a cookout, ranked.

BUBBA Burger Original Angus Beef

Bubba Burger Beef Patties are a solid option for faking a cookout night. The only ingredient? USDA Choice beef chuck. "Our burgers are crafted exclusively from USDA Choice chuck, the gold standard for flavor and juiciness. While other brands mix various cuts and grades, we use only premium chuck, choice graded, freshly ground in-house and flash-frozen to lock in that perfect taste," the brand states on its website. And, when you cook them, they develop a crust that tastes like it came off a backyard grill.

Ball Park Flame Grilled Beef Patties

Ball Park is famous for baseball game-worthy hotdogs, but they also do a good job duping the ballpark burger. The flame-grilled and fully cooked patties offer that chargrilled taste. "These are perfection – taste like they just came off the grill," writes one shopper. Another agrees that they "provide the meaty grilled meat taste" even when microwave-cooked.

Good & Gather All-Natural Beef Patties

If you prefer grass-fed meat, Target's Good & Gather All-Natural Beef Patties offer that juicy with a hint of sizzle taste with higher quality meat. "Great flavor and the cook up nicely," writes one shopper, while another adds they "aren't greasy and don't shrink when grilled."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

365 Organic Grass-Fed Beef Patties

Whole Foods store brand nails it with this organic, grass-fed option that is "juicy, flavorful, and high-quality" according to one shopper, who adds that it "cooks up perfectly" on the grill or stovetop. "These grass-fed burgers are delicious," adds another. "I have tried some other brands and I prefer these."

Kroger Private Selection Angus Beef Patties

Kroger Private Selection Angus Beef Chuck Patties are a fan favorite with the grocery store's shoppers, who claim they are restaurant quality. "I can't tell you how good this burger taste much better than anything you could buy. At a Wendy's or Carl's Jr. cooking this burger right out of the pack. On a gas flame grill. It is one of the best burgers I've ever had," one attests.

Schweid & Sons The One Percenter

Schweid & Sons The One Percenter strives to be the best, only using a rich blend of chuck and brisket. The brand maintains that only 30 percent of Angus cattle meet its standards and that the burger offe3rs "abundant marbling" for a juicy burger "rich" in flavor. "Made from hand-selected USDA Prime cuts of boneless chuck," it adds.

Omaha Steaks PureGround Brisket Burgers

There's a reason why people are obsessed with Omaha Steaks famous burgers. This one in particular is made from 100% brisket and offers a "bold, inviting" flavor. According to shoppers, it has a "good taste not dry" and is a "very solid burger" overall.