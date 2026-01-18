5 Best Frozen Crab Cakes Made With Whole Lump Crab

These frozen crab cakes are packed with real lump crab meat and minimal filler for a restaurant-quality bite.

There are few appetizers (or meals!) more delicious than beautiful crab cakes—this savory, delectable seafood staple is the ultimate crowd-pleaser. Not all crab cakes are made equal—some use cheaper minced crab, some are made with surimi, but the real day is made with whole lump crab and often carries a price point to match. So which crab cakes can you buy from the store, knowing the ingredients are top-notch? Here are five of the best frozen crab cakes perfect for a quick, convenient and tasty meal or snack.

Omaha Steaks Gourmet Maryland-style Crab Cakes

Omaha Steaks Gourmet Maryland-style Crab Cakes are made with freshly caught blue crab, blended with tangy mayonnaise, lemon, mustard, green onions, breadcrumbs, and red pepper, gently rolled by hand to preserve the large lumps of crab. “These are the BEST crab cakes I’ve ever had!! Easy to fix , lots of crab in each cake!! Love them,” one customer wrote in the reviews.

Sprouts Maryland Style Crab Cakes

Sprouts Maryland Style Crab Cakes are made with 100% crab, no fillers, and are absolutely delicious. “These are better crab cakes than most that I’ve had in a restaurant because they don’t have all the filler,” one shopper said. “It is a perfect amount with just tons of real crab. I have served these to many different people who just raved about them. They are so quick and easy to prepare even when there’s company so that you’re not in the kitchen. They are now a regular menu item for me.”

Chesapeake Bay Crab Cakes Colossal Crab Cakes

Chesapeake Bay Maryland Style Colossal Crab Cakes are loaded with an abundance of premium blue crab meat and complemented by a signature blend of seasonings. “These are by far as good as crab cake as you would get freshly made in any restaurant on the coast,” one shopper said. “I’ve been buying these from Mckenzie for years. I highly recommend these if you like crab cakes. They are very large.”

Open Nature Maryland Style Crab Cakes

Open Nature Maryland Style Crab Cakes are made with premium lump crab meat. "Full of great flavored chunks of crab. Not a lot of filler and wonderful flavor," one Vons shopper said.

Member’s Mark Handmade Crab Cakes

Member's Mark Wild Caught Handmade Crab Cakes are made from freshly caught crabmeat and feature a delicious panko breading. "Let me start by saying if you go to any steakhouse or seafood restaurant good quality crab cakes are $24-$27 per crab cake. These crab cakes are just as good or even better," one Sam's Club shopper said. "They are flavorful, not full of breading and have plenty of crab meat. They are absolutely delicious. I would highly recommend this if you want to impress someone for a special occasion or just have them for dinner."