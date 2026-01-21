5 Best Frozen Pierogies in Grocery Stores

Shoppers reveal the best frozen pierogies with creamy fillings and tender dough.

Growing up in Buffalo, New York, there’s a large Polish community and pierogies have always been a staple. I grew up eating the sauerkraut or farmers cheese pierogies, which are harder to find frozen, but if you’re a fan of the potato, you’re in luck. There are plenty of frozen food brands selling pierogies that you can keep on standby to fry up in butter with sliced onions on the fly. Here are 5 frozen pierogi brands worth trying next time you’re grocery shopping.

Alexandra’s Potato & Cheddar Cheese Pierogi

The Alexandra’s Potato & Cheddar Cheese Pierogi taste authentic and customers notice. “We usually buy this brand from a Polish deli. They are delicious, authentic, and a solid price for the quality,” a reviewer said. “Absolutely the best in the market. Just like home made. Reminds me of my dearly departed grandmother who made them till she was 97 years old! I boil them and top with browned butter! Delicious. Each variety is wonderful,” another said.

Mrs. T’s Classic Cheddar Frozen Pierogies

Mrs. T’s Classic Cheddar Frozen Pierogies are a staple in many grocery store frozen food aisles. “Delicious as always Mrs T’s Have been my favorite for decades. Just like my Ukrainian Aunts, Grandma, and Mom made,” a shopper said. “These have great flavor and texture and can be used in many ways – as a side dish, part of a main dish, etc,” another reviewer said.

Kasia’s Potato & Onion Pierogi

Kasia’s Potato & Onion Pierogi are highly rated by shoppers. “Yes. Cook them in butter. Don’t use oil,” a shopper suggests on a Reddit thread asking if this brand is good. “Yes, I cook down [the] sliced onion in the butter first and then add the pierogi. Delicious having them with caramelized onion, sour cream (or plain greek yogurt), and some applesauce,” another said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Ruskie Pierogi

For something other than the usual Mrs. T’s seen in the freezer aisle, place an order with The Ruskie Pierogi for their sauteed onion, farmer’s cheese, and potato pierogi. “Best I’ve had since my Polish grandmother made them by hand! Great job, excellent pierogis,” a customer said. “Absolutely DELICIOUS!!! The best tasting dough and filling!! We loved them!!!

Mrs.T’s Pierogies Loaded Frozen Baked Potato

The Mrs.T’s Pierogies Loaded Frozen Baked Potato are another favorite of fans of the brand. “Might be the best Perogies I’ve ever tasted. Thanks Target – we will continue to buy these from now on,” a shopper said. “These are really good with hot sauce and sour cream. I cook them in my air fryer,” another mentioned.