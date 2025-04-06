The Best Frozen Pizzas That Taste Just Like Delivery, Ranked

Frozen pizza is a must-have item to keep on hand for days when cooking a meal is out of the question, and you're tired of how expensive delivery pizza is these days. With so many varieties of frozen pizza available these days, you're sure to find something that works for the whole family, or fits into specific dietary needs such as gluten-free or dairy-free. These pizzas are often very good value for money too, especially if you grab them from big warehouse chains like Costco or Sam's Club. Here are the best frozen pizzas that taste just as good, if not better, than delivery, ranked from least best to "go buy it right now".

Tombstone Frozen Pizza

Sometimes you want something that tastes basic, comforting, and nostalgic, and the Tombstone pizza hits all those marks. "Tombstone is easily the best of the lower-tier frozens. Their sauce is actually decent," one fan said. "I was gonna say Tombstone! That crunchy crust is something you just can't replicate. The sauce is the same sauce they put in Lunchables pizza kits! Or at least it was. I was so stoked when that happened as a kid. Anyway, that pizza is poor kid nostalgia. You buy like 5 of those pizzas for a cheap party, and everyone's chill as heck!" another commented.

DiGiorno Four Cheese Stuffed Crust

The DiGiorno Four Cheese Stuffed Crust is not the fanciest of pizzas, but it's tasty and great value for money. "Never had the whole pizza version but I do the individual stuffed crust pizza. It's the only Digiorno I've ever liked. Has more calories then you'd expect because of all the cheese but not bad as a base pizza," one Redditor shared.

Newman's Own Uncured Pepperoni

The Newman's Own Uncured Pepperoni is a solid frozen pizza option on days when you want a lighter bite that won't leave you feeling sluggish and bloated (it's so easy to overeat pizza!). "Second Newmans. I remember being shocked at how good the pepperoni was specifically," one fan said. "The whole Newman's pizza line is outstanding, give the supreme thin crust a go!" another recommended.

Motor City Pizza

The Detroit-style Motor City Pizza is easily as good if not better than most popular delivery pizza chains. "Motor City Pizza is by far the best frozen pizza out there imo," one shopper said. "Motor city and Chicago Home Run Inn are the two best frozen pizzas I've ever had," another agreed. Another nice thing about the Motor City Pizza is unlike some other deep-dish options, it takes less than half an hour to bake.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Chicago Home Run Pizza

The best frozen pizza is frankly a no-brainer: Chicago Home Run Pizza is a staple in our home for good reason. It's not only huge but absolutely delicious (although if you don't have a big freezer storing it can be a pain). "The most impressive thing to me about Home Run Inn frozen pizzas is that the parts of the pizza (sauce, cheese, dough, toppings) are basically just made with the ingredients it takes to make them. Like the dough is flour, salt, yeast, water…not 90000 unpronounceable chemicals," one Redditor shared. "Here to upvote Home Run Inn. Absolute banger," another raved.