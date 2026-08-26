7 Frozen Seafood Dinners That Taste Restaurant-Made, According to Shoppers

Shoppers share convenient heat-and-eat options with high quality and big flavor.

If you want to enjoy a delicious seafood dinner in the comfort of your own home but don’t want the work and mess that goes with it, there are several frozen options worth trying. These heat-and-eat meals are perfect for days when you’re craving delicious fish, shellfish, seafood pasta and more with no fuss—just big flavor. Some of these meals are so good customers buy them on repeat, knowing a delicious dinner is always on hand: Here are seven frozen seafood dinners that taste restaurant-quality without the high prices.

Trader Joe’s Battered Fish Nuggets

Trader Joe’s Battered Fish Nuggets are restaurant-quality at a fraction of the price, fans say. “Trader Joe’s Fish nuggets are amazing!” one shopper raved. “The breading is thin and crispy and perfect. It is better than any fast food and a lot of sit down restaurants after coming out of the airfryer.”

Scott & Jon’s Garlic Butter Shrimp Rice Bowl

Shoppers love the taste and quality of Scott & Jon’s Garlic Butter Shrimp Rice Bowl. “Closest to Red Lobster, this is delicious and filling,” one fan wrote in the reviews. “The secret to getting the most flavor is to stir thoroughly for a few minutes to mix everything together. The butter adds flavor, I’m tempted to consume this tasty meal two at a time.”

Next Wave Seafood Cooked Mussel Meat

Next Wave Seafood Cooked Mussel Meat is perfect for at-home quality pasta dishes. “I’m a big fan of these. They are always well cleaned. Just take them out of the freezer to defrost, throw them in a saucepan with your favorite jar or fresh marinara sauce or whatever sauce you like warm them up and serve over pasta or a gluten free option. Delish!” one Sprouts shopper said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Gorton’s Beer Battered Fish Fillets

Bring the Friday fish fry to your table with the Gorton’s Beer Battered Fish Fillets, made with whole fillets of wild-caught Alaska pollock. “When I can’t get to my seafood market, these fish filets are an excellent substitute whether as an entree with buttered grits and cornbread or served as a sandwich, with tartar sauce on a large hamburger bun (my favorite). And, the beer batter coating … it is always crunchy and tasty,” one Walmart shopper said.

Stouffer’s Fish Filet

Stouffer’s Fish Filet is a delicious meal, made with a breaded filet of Alaskan pollock with macaroni in a real cheddar cheese sauce. “I really enjoyed the fish dinner Stouffer’s puts out and have eaten their meals for many years several times a month,” one fan said. “To me, they taste like home made southern meals. The turkey tetrazzini has always been my favorite, but if you are a fish lover, go for the fish dinner.”

Zatarain’s New Orleans Style Shrimp Alfredo

Zatarain’s New Orleans Style Shrimp Alfredo features savory shrimp and linguine pasta in a zesty, creamy cheese sauce. “I found myself eating shrimp alfredo while standing in my kitchen like I had accidentally wandered into a restaurant with a dress code,” one Walmart shopper said. “The shrimp were actually shrimp, which is always a promising start for a product containing shrimp. The pasta was tender, the sauce was creamy, and the whole thing came together surprisingly well.”

Marketside Fully Cooked Whole Shell Mussels in Garlic Butter Sauce

Marketside Fully Cooked Whole Shell Mussels in Garlic Butter Sauce are surprisingly good, fans say. “These are soooo good and inexpensive. I have purchased these many times and I do not understand how they all are so perfect and meaty,” one shopper shared. “So good. Just as good as Red Lobster,” another commented in the reviews.