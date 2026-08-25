5 Best Mustard Brands, According to Chefs

Chefs share the mustard brands they use most for cooking and sandwiches.

Whether you’re making a sandwich, whisking together a vinaigrette, or adding a little extra punch to a sauce, the right mustard can make all the difference. But with so many varieties and brands to choose from, it can be hard to know which ones are actually worth keeping in your kitchen. Eat This, Not That! asked chefs about the mustard brands they reach for most, and here are the top five.

Koop’s Dill Pickle Mustard

If you love the tangy flavor of dill pickles, Koop’s Dill Pickle Mustard offers a fun twist on traditional brown mustard. “I love using this mustard because of its versatility,” says John Miller, Chef and Caterer, Owner of Miller’s Catering Company and Family Food and Beverage. “It provides an amazing tangy flavor from the dill pickle and also gives that brown mustard feel that is great for sandwiches, wraps, dips, and dressings.”

Edmond Fallot

For a classic Dijon with plenty of character, Edmond Fallot is a standout. Made in Burgundy, the French mustard brings the sharp, complex flavor you’d expect from a traditional Dijon. “Edmond Fallot is the Dijon I use for vinaigrettes and pan sauces,” says Steve Ingber, Executive Chef & Owner, MileHighCook. “It’s still stone ground in Burgundy, so it has a real bite, and it emulsifies without going grainy. A spoonful holds a dressing together better than anything else in my pantry.”

Colman’s

When a kick is the priority, Colman’s English mustard delivers plenty. “Colman’s English mustard is what I reach for when I want actual heat,” Chef Steve states. “It’s sharp enough that a little goes a long way, and it wakes up a cheese sauce or a glaze on pork. I keep the powder too, because you can bloom it in vinegar and control exactly how hot it gets.”

Portland Brand

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Portland Brand is a good choice for cooks who want a versatile mustard that can complement food without dominating it. “The flavor is nicely balanced, not too sharp or too tangy,” explains Marissa Stevens, home chef, founder and recipe developer at Pinch and Swirl. “It comes in a glass bottle, which isn’t my favorite since a squirt bottle is more convenient, but the flavor is worth it.” She adds, “It’s also more expensive than most, though it lasts at least a year in the refrigerator.”

French Mustards

French mustard offers plenty of variety, from smooth Dijon to textured whole-grain styles. Brands such as Maille and Pommery are classic choices, with the acidity and punch that make French mustards particularly well suited to sandwiches, sauces, dressings, and spreads. “I love mustard from France–My go-to is Maille for Dijon or Pommery for whole grain,” shares Mary Sue Milliken, Co-Chef/Owner of Mundo Hospitality Group. “I never use American yellow mustard; instead, I love to mix the whole grain with mayo and horseradish, and that spread goes on all my sandwiches.” Chef Mary Sue adds, “French mustards have just the right balance of acidity to punch – American or German mustards have a more muddy, confused flavor.”