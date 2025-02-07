9 Grocery Store Breads Shoppers Swear By for the Perfect Sandwich

Sandwiches, sammies, handhelds: They might be the perfect easy meal, and one of the most important components in every sandwich is the bread. Whether stacking deli meats high, spreading peanut butter and jelly, or grilling up a gooey cheese sandwich, the type of bread used can make a huge difference in the overall sandwich experience.

The sheer variety in many grocery store bread aisles can be overwhelming, and the disappointment of bread that's not right for your needs is the worst. That's why we've looked for the best bread for sandwiches including sourdough, multi-grain, garlic, potato and more, which you can find ahead. Spoiler: Sourdough is a big favorite across the U.S. for making great sandwiches.

Seattle Sourdough International

This brand is easy to find, and is available at Walmart and Target, and is well balanced for sandwiches, says reddit user spacedrummer. "The Waterfront Sourdough from Seattle Sourdough International. Sooo good! The perfect chewiness, not too sour, heavenly crust, great for BLTs, ham or turkey sandwiches, or just toasted with butter. I'm sure it'd be great for many other sandwiches, but I love BLTs!"

Wegman's Under the Tuscan Sun Garlic Bread

With over 100 stores in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, this privately owned chain has excellent private label brands, including their house made breads. One bread enthusiast on reddit loves it right out of the oven, saying, "Fresh out of the oven Tuscan bread from Wegmans. Bought a loaf the other day. It was still warm. Crust was light, flakey and crisp. I ate three pieces before I got it home."

Great Value Sourdough

Walmart's housebrand sourdough is a solid choice as well, and nicely priced. "My fiancé and I swear by the GV sourdough. It's so soft and tasty for how cheap it is!" explained a redditor. "We have a panini press and the GV bread does really well. It stays soft inside and toasts nicely on the outside. There's no reason to pay more for bread when the cheapest option is so good!"6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Trader Joe's Multigrain

The love loyalists have for Trader Joe's house brands extends to their bread, which is perfect for sandwiches, according to one frugal redditor. "I recently was turned on to Trader Joe's multigrain bread. It's $2.99/loaf and I love it for sandwiches, holds up well and is healthier. Many of the multigrain breads in the big grocery stores are $4 plus a loaf so this is a bargain to me and one I won't compromise on."

WinCo Sourdough

The bread at this employee-owned grocery store has locations in Idaho, Washington, Nevada, California, Oregon, Utah, Arizona, Texas, Oklahoma, and Montana, with great sourdough bread available in different flavors. "I swear Winco sourdough near their deli/meat counter is the best grocery store bread I have found," explained one redditor. Another dedicated an entire post to making grilled cheese with this bread.

Aldi Specially Selected Sourdough Square

Founded in Germany, the Aldi discount chain has made its way into the U.S. marketplace over the last decade. Like Trader Joe's, much of what's on their shelves is house brands, and well-priced. Their Selected Sourdough Square gets a lot of love online, with one redditor writing, "I love the sourdough bread they sell, so for me, that's the best mass produced bread that I enjoy buying." Pre-sliced and ready to eat out of the bag, this soft bread is great for breakfast sandwiches and other homemade handhelds.

Aldi's Pane Turano

This crusty loaf from the discount chain has a lot of fans on reddit and other forums. "The only decent grocery store bread that I have found is Aldi's Pane Turano. It is like those crusty bread that is popular in Southern Europe," said one enthusiastic poster.

Another added, "I absolutely love it for grilled cheese! It's a little pricey for me in Western, NY. Like over $5 but they do make the perfect grilled cheeses so it's worth it!"

Martin's Potato Bread

There's a lot of love for Martin's Potato Bread on sandwich loving reddit, with a lot of enthusiasm for toasting the bread. "I'm low class and love Martin's Potato bread. Toast that thing up and put whatever you like on it," wrote one. Another devoted an entire thread to making grilled cheese with this soft bread, "Martin's bread is no joke."

Ezekiel 4:9 Sprouted Bread

This flourless bread is made from sprouted grains, and is named after the Old Testament verse Ezekiel 4:9, which reads: "Take wheat and barley, beans and lentils, millet and spelt; put them in a storage jar and use them to make bread for yourself…"

On a thread about best sandwich breads, a redditor wrote, "Ezekiel 4:9 bread is amazing but super pricey. I love Whole wheat with lots of texture—like seeds and oats."