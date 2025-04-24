These Grocery Store Wings Beat Restaurants, Shoppers Say

Americans absolutely love their chicken wings—it was projected that consumers enjoyed up to 1.47 billion chicken wings during the Super Bowl alone. No sports game or bar food is complete without this versatile fan-favorite appetizer—but let's face it, prices have gone up. It's rare to find a great wing deal in a restaurant these days, and many people prefer to prep and enjoy wings in the comfort of their own homes. But which grocery store wings are worth stocking up on? Here are six that give restaurant versions a run for their money.

Ariztia Chicken Wings

Ariztia chicken wings are top-notch, fans say. "I have learned not to be afraid of frozen wings. You just have to buy the right ones," one Redditor said. "I have only ever been disappointed by ones in traditional grocery stores. Fresh wigs are also way too expensive in my opinion. I have found there is usually some type of restaurant supply store in most bigger towns and cities like US Chef in the PNW. Aritzia is a great brand. I will usually find 20lb bags on sale for under $20. $30 without sale. They are upscale restaurant quality."

Kirkland Signature Party Wings

Kirkland Signature Chicken Party Wings are another hit with wing-fans. "Costco is my go-to, pretty good and about 10 wings per vacuumed sealed section, also nice uniformity amongst the wings. Normally buy a few packs and freeze," one shopper said.

Sprouts Chicken Wings

Sprouts has some solid options for wing-lovers. "Sprouts has great wings. Good quality and air chilled. You can get them plain or pre-marinated," one Redditor said. "Got these Buffalo wing marinated wings from Sprouts farmers market and air fried at 400 for 20 minutes, flipping at the 10 min mark. They were amazingly crispy but moist," another suggested.

Pinty's Chicken Wings

Pinty's Frozen Crispy Chicken Wings are very popular with shoppers, especially in Canada. "I like Pinty's. air fry them and add the sauce packet they give you. The wings are big and juicy," one shopper said. The wings are sold at Costco for anyone who wants to buy in bulk.

Walmart Bettergoods Chicken Wings

The Walmart Bettergoods Chicken Wings with Louisiana Style Dry Rub are some of the best store-bought wings available, shoppers say. "Bettergoods brand from Walmart, Louisiana dry rub flavor are some of the best I have ever had and I have had a LOT of chicken wings in my 66 years!!" one Redditor raved. "These are the best chicken wings precooked I ever had and they are bomb in the air fryer on 15 mins on each side. I never use all the packet but these are bomb about 14 wings for $9 can't beat, reminds you of Wingstop, matter fact better price then them if you get some buy a few bags," one Walmart shopper wrote.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Walmart Great Value Wings

The Walmart Great Value Wings also make the list for taste and exceptional value for money. "Great value. No lie. The Asian style 7 spice, garlic butter, and Cajun," one Redditor said. "The Asian 7 spice are my fav… and were my go to wing until about a month ago… they haven't been in my local stores in that long," another commented.