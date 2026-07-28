5 Best Hot Sauce Brands, According to Shoppers

Spice up your next meal with these five shopper-approved hot sauces.

Sometimes you just need a little spice to spruce up your meal. Frank’s RedHot was a staple in my house growing up, and still is, being from Buffalo. That said, delicious hot sauce options go beyond Frank’s RedHot, with four others standing out from the selections available at grocery chains. Here are 5 brands shoppers love when they need to add some heat to their meal.

Frank’s RedHot Original Cayenne Pepper Hot Sauce

Frank’s RedHot Original Cayenne Pepper Hot Sauce had to be at the top of my list or I’d get chased out of Western New York with pitchforks. Growing up, I actually went to high school with a girl who carried a bottle around with her, and I saw her put some on a banana once. It’s that good. It’s been my favorite, it will always be my favorite, and others agree! “It [tastes] heavenly also it has the perfect amount of spices to not be over spicy, but also it’s just so good. I highly recommend.,” a reviewer said. “One of my go to hot sauces because it really does go on anything you can think of that hot sauce would make taste better,” another said.

TABASCO Pepper Sauce

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Shoppers love their TABASCO Pepper Sauce! Tabasco is incredible for adding heat to dishes like chili or gazpacho, or even pairing a few drops with freshly shucked oysters. “This is so perfect! It brightens fried potatoes and anything Italian. A few drops is all you need,” a reviewer said. “Tabasco does not disappoint. If you like a hot sauce with a little heat then this is for you. Tabasco opens up your nasal passages, so to speak, but doesn’t quite make you break out in sweats. So it is a blend of a dry flavor with heat. The taste is very distinctive. Personally I love a variety of hot sauces and I reach for this one if I want the extra kick,” another said.

Cholula Original Hot Sauce

The Cholula Original Hot Sauce adds plenty of heat and flavor, according to shoppers. “I am a big fan of the original cholula and did not know it came in the chipotle flavor so I was really excited to try it. It has the right amount of spice and adds a smoky flavor to every dish,” a reviewer said. “It does not taste artificial at all and has been a crowd pleaser. I used it on tacos mainly and in salad dressings but also in spicy mayos.”

Huy Fong Sriracha Chili Hot Sauce

Add heat to a dish with Huy Fong Sriracha Chili Hot Sauce. “This has been my favorite hot sauce for many, many years. It is extremely well balanced between flavor and heat. Plus it’s thicker than a lot of hot sauces, out of your mind so you can put it on anything and it won’t run off on you onto the plate,” a reviewer said. “I’ve tried other Sriracha brands only when this is sold out and those are way too garlicky. Sriracha sauce naturally has garlic in it. That gives it its flavor. But like I said, this is extremely well balanced.”

Sweet Baby Ray’s Buffalo Wing Sauce

The company goes beyond barbecue sauce with a delicious Sweet Baby Ray’s Buffalo Wing Sauce that customers really enjoy. “As someone from Buffalo, this wing sauce is the best national brand I’ve found. It’s super flavorful, probably medium level spice, and overall great,” a reviewer said. “I mostly use it in chicken wing dip but it’s also good for dipping, or tossing anything in to make buffalo style (wings, chicken tenders, cauliflower). When friends who’ve moved from buffalo are looking for a wing sauce to use that they can find in store I always recommend this one.”