5 Best Cheddar Cheese Brands, According to Chefs

Chefs recommend the cheddar cheese brands that deliver great flavor and melt well.

Cheddar is one of the most versatile cheeses you can buy. Whether you’re building a cheeseboard, making grilled cheese, topping burgers, or stirring it into a creamy macaroni and cheese, the quality of the cheddar can make all the difference. While grocery store shelves are packed with options, some brands consistently stand out for their flavor, texture, and performance in the kitchen. To help narrow the field, Eat This, Not That asked Therese Buchanan, home chef, food blogger & recipe developer at Tessie’s Table, to share the cheddar cheese brands she recommends the most.

Tillamook

Made in Oregon for more than a century, Tillamook has built a reputation for producing high-quality dairy products with consistently reliable flavor. “Tillamook cheddar has a rich flavor and smooth texture that works well for everything from grilled cheese to homemade mac and cheese,” says Buchanan. “It melts evenly and is easy to find in most grocery stores.”

Cabot

Owned by a cooperative of farm families, Cabot is well known for its extensive lineup of award-winning cheddar cheeses.”Cabot produces a wide range of cheddar, from mild to extra sharp,” Buchanan explains. “The sharper varieties have plenty of flavor while still melting well for cooking.”

Kerrygold

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Best known for its Irish butter, Kerrygold also produces premium cheeses that have become favorites among home cooks.”Kerrygold cheddar is made with milk from grass-fed cows, giving it a rich, buttery flavor,” says Buchanan. “It’s a great choice for cheese boards or sandwiches.”

Cracker Barrel Cheese

A longtime supermarket staple, Cracker Barrel Cheese offers a variety of cheddar styles suited for everyday cooking and snacking. “Cracker Barrel offers dependable everyday cheddar in several aging levels,” says Buchanan. “It slices well, melts smoothly, and works in a wide range of recipes.”

Coastal Cheddar

Imported from England, Coastal Cheddar is a popular choice for shoppers looking to explore traditional British-style cheddar. “Coastal is an English cheddar that develops a deeper, sharper flavor as it ages,” says Buchanan. ” It’s especially good if you’re looking for something with more bite than standard supermarket cheddar.”