I Tried 6 Canned Tomato Soups & One Tastes Just Like Childhood

We tasted popular canned tomato soups to find the ultimate pantry staple.

There is nothing like warm, savory tomato soup with a grilled cheese sandwich or melt—the sandwich somehow doesn’t seem complete without the soup, and it has to be tomato. This combo is one the most popular, fast, and convenient meals in our home so canned soup is always in the pantry, but which ones are best? I visited my local store and picked six different options for soup, focusing on ones that are either new to me or I haven’t tried in a while, and tested them for taste, texture, quality, and childhood nostalgia points. Here’s how they stacked up, ranked from least to absolute favorite.

Campbell’s Creamy Tomato Soup

Campbell’s Creamy Tomato Soup tastes like childhood—it’s so sweet with that nostalgic taste that most of the brand has. The sweetness of this soup is a little too much for me, as I prefer a savory option, but it’s perfectly fine as a no-frills basic soup to be enjoyed every once in a while.

Zoup Tomato Bisque

Zoup Tomato Bisque contains chunks of real tomato, just one element that makes this soup so lovely. The texture is perfectly thick thanks to the cream, very buttery and rich. I do think it’s a little underseasoned in terms of salt, but otherwise this is a solid choice of soup.

Amy’s Chunky Tomato Bisque

For a low sodium option, Amy’s Chunky Tomato Bisque was impressive. This chunky soup is packed with flavor and has enough depth to enjoy alone or with a beautiful grilled cheese. The ingredients are excellent and the taste is beautiful. Well worth the pantry space!

Rao’s Made For Home Tomato Basil Soup

Rao’s Made For Home Tomato Basil Soup is packed with beautiful tomato chunks and has a rich flavor that tastes homemade. Light yet flavorful, this soup has so much depth you can use it for a pizza sauce in a pinch. This could go perfectly with a mozzarella grilled cheese.

Imagine Organic Tomato Basil Creamy Soup

Imagine Organic Tomato Basil Creamy Soup is a beautiful, rich soup with a lovely texture thanks to the cream. I always add pepper to my soup but honestly you don’t need to add anything, it’s so perfectly seasoned with a lovely flavor (a little sweet). Every element from the tomatoes to the basil comes through beautifully.

Pacific Foods Creamy Tomato Soup

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There is absolutely nothing I do not love about the Pacific Foods Creamy Tomato Soup. The taste, texture, and rich beautiful flavor is outstanding and takes a good meal into something truly special. This soup is shelf-stable so you can keep it in the pantry for the ultimate convenience, and takes all the guesswork out of lunch or dinner. So good!