5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Loaded Fries, According to Diners

Discover the fast food chains where diners love to order loaded fries.

A tasty french fry is all you need sometimes. Salty, the perfect texture, and the ideal side for any sandwich or burger. When you want the fries to be the main event, smothered in meat, veggies, and toppings, there are certain restaurants that are better than others when it comes to loaded chili cheese fries. Here are five restaurant chains that diners say are the best of the best.

Weinersnitchel

Many loaded fry fans went out of their way to mention Weinersnitchel restaurant. “Wienerschnitzel’s fries (ordered crispy) with chili is just like comfort food. No matter where you are in the country, you know it will hit right,” a reviewer on Reddit said. “I love Wienerschnitzel’s chili cheese fries. I’ve tried a lot of others, but Wienerschnitzel just gets to me,” another said.

Culver’s

Culver’s gets shoutouts often on chain restaurant forums on Reddit, with a loyal fan base that appreciates the high quality menu items. “Culver’s has really good ones. I recommend adding chopped bacon to them,” a reviewer on Reddit said. “This winter, I saw a thing where people where putting cheese curds I their chilli. I did that. It is good. Then I also bought fries the next time. Fries, cheese curds, chilli. so good,” another said.

Wendy’s

On a personal note, Wendy’s has been a long time favorite of mine, their fries being some of my favorites! Turns out, I’m far from the only person that notices the chain’s quality. “Wendy’s. They’ve got the best fast food chili, which is required to make the best chili cheese fries. You should also try the chili on a baked potato. Makes a great lunch,” a reviewer on Reddit said.

Tommy’s

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Many jumped in to give Tommy’s a shoutout, praising the variety and flavor of the menu items, especially the loaded fries. “My vote is Tommy’s in So Cal,” a reviewer on Reddit said. Other reviews followed, with a few loaded, chili cheese fry enthusiasts shouting out Tommy’s. “Tommy’s in Los Angeles and surrounding areas,” another said.

Fatburger

Fans love the loaded fries from Fatburger. The chain starts with a base of their thick or skinny fries before topping them with a generous portion of homemade chili and shredded cheese. “Fatburger’s (west coast) has really good chili cheese fries. Ask for Onions and Jalapenos for the win (free),” a reviewer on Reddit said.