These restaurant chains serve juicy steakburgers made with premium beef blends fans love.

There are hamburgers, and then there are steakburgers. The biggest difference between the two, is the meat used. While a traditional hamburger is made from varied ground beef trimmings (like chuck, sirloin, or round), a steakburger is usually ground from a single, premium cut of meat, such as ribeye or sirloin, or a combination of two or more higher-end meats, often resulting in a higher-end, juicier, and more steak-like flavor profile. Where can you get the best steakburgers? Here are 5 restaurant chains fans say have the best steakburgers.

Steak ‘n Shake

A lot of people consider Steak ‘n Shake to be the pioneer of the steakburger, which is reflected in its name. The chain makes patties from a blend of sirloin, round, and T-bone steaks. And, per diners, they are delicious. “Steak N’ Shake Garlic Butter Burger is by far the best,” one Redditor maintains. “Ooo with extra of the garlic sauce…so good!” another adds.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

Another chain with the word “steakburger” literally advertised in its name? Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers. The newer chain prides itself on using only the best meat for its steakburgers, which it serves smashed, thin, and crispy. “At Freddy’s, we use 100% premium beef,” the brand declares on its website. Fans declare it a “god level” burger. “Had Freddy’s for the first time in Arkansas a while back and was shocked at how good it was,” another said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Wahlburgers

Wahlburgers also takes its burger meat seriously. According to the famous family burger joint, patties are formed with a proprietary blend of fresh Angus beef, specifically Angus chuck, brisket, and short rib, chosen for quality, marbling, and flavor, resulting in juicy, rich-tasting patties used in their classic burgers like “The Our Burger” and “The Double Decker,” which keep fans returning for more.

The Capital Grille

For the bougiest steakburger, head to a high-end steakhouse. The Capital Grille uses an exclusive proprietary blend of premium Pat LaFrieda beef, which typically features short rib, chuck, and brisket. The Grille’s Signature Cheeseburger is topped with caramelized onions, Wisconsin Grand Cru Gruyère, and shallot aioli. The meat is an exclusive blend of Pat LaFrieda beef, and the burger is just $27 on the lunch menu – a lot less than the steak selection.

Hardee’s

Ruth’s Chris uses an 80/20 blend of USDA Prime beef in its indulgent burgers. Their signature Prime Cheeseburger is a massive 10-ounce patty, while their iconic bar burger (often called the RBar Burger) features an 8-ounce triple-blend made from prime tenderloin, strip, and ribeye trimmings. While it sounds expensive, if you go on “Burger Thursday” you can get the chain’s signature RBar Burger with chips for around $16, available in the bar area on Thursdays, sometimes extending to lunch, with optional fry upgrades and happy hour deals. “This is the definition of food porn. Perfection,” says a diner about the burger.