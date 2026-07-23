5 Restaurant Chains That Serve the Biggest Chicken Pot Pies in America

These restaurant chains serve giant, scratch-made chicken pot pies.

I love a nice chicken pot pie, but I don’t like the work that goes into it—unless you set aside a few hours in complete peace and quiet (good luck if you have young kids) making a pie from scratch can be too much. Luckily, there are plenty of restaurants where the chicken pot pies are made from scratch with top quality ingredients and freshly baked every day. If you’re craving really good chicken pot pie that tastes homemade, here are five chains that have pies so good you will want to take a whole one home.

Polly’s Pies

The Chicken Pie Dinner at Polly’s Pies is a signature dish the chain has been serving up since 1980: Polly’s pie crust with light meat chicken, signature gravy, broccoli, celery, cauliflower, carrots, peas, sweet onions, and diced potatoes. This big piece of pie is served with red skin smashed potatoes and cranberry sauce. The restaurant also has a Traditional Roasted Turkey Dinner for comfort-food fans.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

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The Homemade Chicken Pot Pie at Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen contains scratch-made cream sauce, vegetables, and chicken in a light flaky crust. This pie is also on the weekday lunch specials menu for diners to take advantage of. The Country Fried Chicken is also excellent.

Mimi’s Cafe

Mimi’s Cafe knows what it’s doing when it comes to down-home comfort food, featuring everything from a tasty Chicken Cordon Bleu to the generous Chicken Pot Pie. The pie is freshly baked with roasted chicken, peas, carrots, onions and potatoes folded into a creamy herb sauce and topped with a flaky crust for a delicious, filling meal. Diners will also love the Slow-Roasted Turkey plate.

Metro Diner

The Chicken Pot Pie at Metro Diner is made with tender savory chicken, carrots, celery and corn in cream sauce and topped with a homemade buttery biscuit crust. “We had a chicken pot pie which was fantastic. I prefer a puff pastry on top of a chicken pot pie, this came with a toasted thin biscuit crust on top which was wonderful,” one diner shared.

Claim Jumper

Claim Jumper‘s Chicken Pot Pie is a must-have: The chain says it’s the original recipe since 1977 which just shows when something is good, it never goes out of style. This pie is baked fresh daily with carrots, onions, mushrooms and peas simmered in a creamy herb sauce and baked in a house-made flaky pie crust.