These restaurant chains serve hearty baby back rib platters loaded with classic sides.

What is better than a rack or half rack of ribs? When they are accompanied by sides and served as rib platters. There are a handful of places where you can enjoy a hunger-satisfying platter of meat and all the fixings, ranging from BBQ-specific chains to steakhouses and more generalized restaurants. Where can you get the best? Here are 6 restaurant chains with massive baby back rib platters.

Chili’s Grill & Bar

Chili’s Baby Back Ribs are one of the most flavorful options: smoky, tangy ribs slathered in signature sauces. Diners have been feasting on them for decades. “Had the ‘new and improved’ full rack of ribs today. Was really good,” one exclaimed on Reddit. “By far the best ribs you can get at a chain restaurant IMO. Obviously they would be beat by a competent local bbq joint but overall, they were very enjoyable. Nice exterior crust, very juicy, perfect texture (not fall off the bone), tasty sauce (though I do prefer dry rub), just some really good ribs,”

Famous Dave’s

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Famous Dave’s Award-Winning Ribs offer competition-level smoke flavor, hand-rubbed with spices, slow-smoked in a pit, and basted in scratch-made sauces. “The ribs are smoked for approximately 3 hours with pure hickory. The rub in restaurant is primarily smoked paprika, brown sugar, salt, garlic, and a little cayenne pepper. The celery seeds are added after the rib rub and only on the top side of ribs,” a former pitmaster at the chain revealed on Reddit.

Texas Roadhouse

For steakhouse ribs, head to Texas Roadhouse for fall-off-the-bone meat that is perfectly seasoned and slathered in house barbecue sauce. “Pleasantly surprised by the ribs at Texas Roadhouse last night, beautiful delicious crust and fall-off-the-bone, melt-in-your-mouth tender!” said a Redditor. “As far as chains go…they make the most solid rib,” added another fan.

Redstone

Redstone is another sneaky-good spot for baby back ribs. They are “slow cooked, wood fired and basted with barbecue sauce, french fries and coleslaw,” the menu description claims. They are “fall off the bone,” according to a Yelper. “THE BABY BACK RIBS! Honestly, these are consistently the best I have ever had. They really do fall off the bone! You could probably blow the meat off the bone,” another added.

Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse’s trademark Outback Ribs are a baby back delicacy, slow-cooked, flame-grilled ribs with smoky flavor. They are “smoked, brushed & grilled with a tangy BBQ sauce” and served with two sides, per the menu. “Ive always enjoyed them there,” writes a Redditor, adding that they are “pretty juicy and soft.”

LongHorn Steakhouse

LongHorn Steakhouse‘s juicy baby back ribs are “slow cooked for fall-off-the-bone tenderness, seasoned with our one-of-a-kind Rib Seasoning, then fire-grilled to perfection and brushed with housemade sweet and smoky BBQ sauce,” the brand says on the menu.