5 McDonald's 'Eat This, Not That' Picks and 5 You Should Skip

If you're craving McDonalds but want to stick to somewhat healthier options, certain menu items can help hit the spot without completely derailing your health and fitness progress. Many items are high-calorie but also contain a surprisingly impressive amount of protein, and while dessert items are understandably higher in sugar, there isn't a ton of sugar randomly added to other sandwiches, fries, and nuggets. So what should you choose to have as a treat, without having to feel not-great afterwards? Here are 5 items to eat and 5 to avoid at McDonald's, based on nutrition.

Eat This: Egg McMuffin, Not That: Hotcakes

McDonald's has an excellent breakfast menu, but the health benefits of items differ wildly. One of the best choices for a nutritious start to the day is the Egg McMuffin, which is just 310 calories, contains 17g of protein, and just 3g of sugar. You also get all the nutrients of a whole, freshly-cracked egg, and lean meat. In comparison, the McDonald's Hotcakes are 580 calories, 45g of sugar, and just 9g of protein. There's no question which one is better for you (and frankly more delicious).

Eat This: Quarter Pounder with Cheese, Not That: Double BBQ Bacon Quarter Pounder with Cheese

Sometimes only a really good, juicy burger will hit the spot, and luckily you can get that on the McDonald's menu without going overboard with calories and sugar. The Quarter Pounder with Cheese has 520 calories, a very decent 30g of protein, and 10g of sugar for what's quite a filling sandwich. On the other hand, the Double BBQ Bacon Quarter Pounder with Cheese is impressive protein-wise, containing 54g of protein, but it also has 850 calories and 12g of sugar. It also has 54g of fat vs the Quarter Pounder with Cheese's 26g of fat.

Eat This: Chicken McNuggets, Not That: French Fries

What's your favorite side: Nuggets or fries? A 6-piece serving of McDonald's Chicken McNuggets contains 250 calories, zero sugar, and 14g of protein. Compare that to a small serving of McDonald's French Fries which contains 230 calories, 3g of protein, but also zero sugar. The McNuggets clearly have the edge nutrition-wise but McDonald's fries are famous for good reason.

Eat This: Vanilla Cone, Not That: Vanilla Shake

McDonald's sweet treats are iconic, from Shamrock Shakes to Oreo McFlurries. The McDonald's soft serve Vanilla Cone is 200 calories, 5g of protein, and 23g of sugar, making it a perfectly reasonable dessert. On the other hand the small Vanilla Shake is 480 calories, with 10g of protein and 51g of sugar. The Vanilla Cone is clearly the way to go, sweet enough without going overboard.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Eat This: McCrispy, Not That: McChicken

What if you want a chicken sandwich? The McCrispy is 470 calories, contains 26g of protein, and 9g of sugar. Meanwhile the McChicken is 390 calories, with 14g of protein and 4g of sugar. The McCrispy has 20g of fat and the McChicken has 21, but overall the McCrispy offers a better protein amount and will probably keep you feeling full for longer. However, if calories are more of a concern than macronutrients, the McChicken is the way to go.