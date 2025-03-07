McDonald's New Menu Item Features Today's Biggest Basketball Stars

McDonald's Happy Meal containers are covetable pretty much all the time (the recent Pokémon/McD's collaboration was a megahit!) but now the chain is upping the ante by bringing the All American Games (McDAAG) to Happy Meal for the first time.

Starting March 11, McDAAG alumni including Carmelo Anthony, Angel Reese, Sabrina Ionescu, and Aaron Gordon will be gracing each Happy Meal box, with each athlete wearing the 2025 McDAAG jersey. "Each Happy Meal box features 6 basketball hoop toys with mini-basketball and trick-shot launcher, stickers and custom packaging for apple slices and milk," McDonald's says. "Hoopers can practice their skills while enjoying their favorite meal by scanning the QR code on their box, which unlocks an integrated digital pop-a-shot gaming experience." That's not all—kids (and adults!) can visit HappyMeal.com to get downloadable activity sheets to decorate your own jersey.

That's not all that's new at the Golden Arches right now—the restaurant chain just launched the OREO® Shamrock McFlurry, a limited-time only treat made with vanilla Soft Serve, Shamrock Shake syrup, and Oreo cookie pieces. From February 10 to March 23, McDonald's will donate 25 cents to Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) from Shamrock Shake sales.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"Our fans eagerly await the Shamrock Shake each year. We are thrilled that proceeds from this minty-flavored treat will aid RMHC in keeping families together," says Joy Silmon, second-generation McDonald's franchisee. "Family is a core value at McDonald's, and we live this every day. Together, with our Crew, customers, and iconic McDonaldland character, Uncle O'Grimacey, we're helping RMHC make families feel at home, even when they can't be." Customers who purchase Uncle O'Grimacey merch, including t-shirts, baseball caps and crewnecks, McDonald's will make an additional donation to RMHC.

19 Classic McDonald's Happy Meal Toys You Forgot About

For those who missed out on the recent $1 McMuffin Day, McDonalds is still offering BOGO on the Sausage McMuffin with Egg when making a McDelivery order in the McDonald's App (March 3-March 30 only, so take advantage of this deal while you can!). McDonald's also has bagel sandwiches now available across the U.S., with the choice of Bacon, Egg & Cheese; Sausage, Egg & Cheese; or Steak, Egg & Cheese. For lucky New Yorkers, McDonald's now has Krispy Kreme donuts on the menu, with more than half of all McDonald's restaurants in the U.S. set to have the option by the end of 2026.

"Since the launch of breakfast nearly 50 years ago, we've continued to offer new menu items, flavors and experiences that have made McDonald's an irreplaceable part of fans' morning routines," said Tariq Hassan, McDonald's USA's Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer. "This partnership is an exciting next step in that journey and a chance to unlock new business opportunities in the breakfast category and throughout the day. Our fans' love for Krispy Kreme runs deep, and we can't wait to make it even easier for them to satisfy their sweet tooth at McDonald's restaurants across the country."