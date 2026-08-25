5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Salisbury Steak and Mashed Potatoes, According to Diners

Diners share the top chains serving flavorful Salisbury steak and gravy.

Salisbury steak is one of those comfort food classics that never goes out of fashion. Made with seasoned ground beef mixed with ingredients such as breadcrumbs and egg, the patties are formed into ovals and seared on a hot pan for the perfect texture and taste, and served with creamy mashed potatoes and gravy. While this down-home meal isn’t as common as it used to be, several restaurants still have versions so good diners rave about them: Here are five chains with the best Salisbury steak and mashed potatoes, according to diners.

Grand Lux Cafe

The Salisbury Steak at Grand Lux Cafe is a delicious, savory dish made from chopped sirloin combined with onions, mushrooms, and garlic; served with mashed potatoes, brown gravy and fresh vegetables. “For brunch I ordered the Salisbury steak with the gravy on the side. Which was an excellent choice because the gravy was very tangy and salty,” one fan shared. “The mashed potatoes on top were fluffy and yummy.”

Polly’s Pies

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Polly’s Pies has some delightful homestyle meals on the menu, and the Salisbury Steak is no exception. This dish consists of housemade steak with freshly grilled mushrooms, rich demi-glace, red skin smashed potatoes, green beans, and mashed potatoes. “It’s just what you want it to be – comfort food well prepared,” one diner said. “Nothing fancy but boy did it hit the spot. My son had the turkey meal and I had the Salisbury steak meal. It’s on the salty side but I expected this. The meat patty was very well seasoned with super mushroom gravy.”

Bob Evans

Bob Evans diners love the Mushroom and Onion Chopped Steak, served with mashed potatoes, gravy and broccoli, and topped with crisp green onions. “Always great food. Great service. Serves real mashed potatoes – not instant,” one diner said.

LongHorn Steakhouse

Diners at LongHorn Steakhouse can get a side of creamy mashed potatoes with the Chop Steak: 10 oz. of fresh ground beef loaded with roasted mushrooms and caramelized onions, smothered with savory garlic herb sauce. “Take out from Longhorn Steakhouse was pretty tasty with a little Dan-O’s spicy and my crunchy seasoning on the meat and salad,” one fan said. “I love getting their chopped steak dinner with the grilled onions and mushrooms.”

Village Inn

Some Village Inn locations serve a tasty Chopped Steak dish, made with chopped steak and onions smothered in mushrooms and brown gravy, served with mashed potatoes and the choice of one side and Texas toast. “Chopped steak dinner. It was awesome,” one diner said, sharing a picture of their meal.