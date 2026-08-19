4 Steakhouse Chains With the Best Beef Tenderloin, According to Diners

Diners share where to order the most tender and flavorful cuts.

Really good beef tenderloin is a revelation, an undersung hero in the steakhouse world. This cut of beef is used for restaurant classics such as filet mignon, a tender, lean, flavorful steak that is small but mighty. “This highly-prized cut of beef only represents 2-3% of the total animal. That’s why it’s so rare, and why when you buy filet mignon it tends to be more expensive than other steaks,” according to the experts at Omaha Steaks. Many places have some version of filet mignon on the menu, but which are best? Here are four chains where the beef tenderloin cuts are outstanding every time, diners say.

Morton’s The Steakhouse

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Morton’s The Steakhouse has a beautiful 8 oz and 12 oz filet mignon fans love. “I believe that a really good quality cut of filet mignon is most beautiful served alone, or with very minimal sauce. Let me tell you about my cut of filet mignon, served medium rare… It was so tender and juicy, with the taste of a slightly charred exterior… Perrr-fection! I am going to go out on a limb and admit that it is the best Filet Mignon I have ever had (so far),” one diner said.

The Capital Grille

Diners at The Capital Grille love the Sliced Filet Mignon with Cipollini Onions, Wild Mushrooms and Fig Essence, plus the Seared Tenderloin with Butter Poached Lobster Tails. “I had the sliced filet mignon with cipollini onions and wild mushrooms cooked medium rare. It was cooked perfectly and I loved the seasoning on it,” one fan shared.

Ruth’s Chris

The Center-Cut Filet at Ruth’s Chris is a thing of beauty, . “11oz Classic Filet at Ruth Chris. Cooked medium-rare to perfection. Never disappoints!” one fan said, sharing a picture of their meal. “You can’t go wrong with the steak or shrimp here, as well. The filet mignon is divine,” another commented.

Mastro’s

Mastro’s diners can opt for the Petit Filet or Bone-In Filet. “The steak is to die for. I had the petite filet and it was the best filet I’ve ever had. And my boyfriend has the 12 oz filet with a slice of bacon and he was raving about both the steak and the bacon,” one diner shared.