These LongHorn Steakhouse favorites are the dishes regulars order again and again.

I am a huge fan of LongHorn Steakhouse. Of all the more budget-friendly steakhouses, the Texas-themed restaurant always does it right. According to a Capital Grille manager, one reason it is so good is that the steaks come from the same butchers, since both are under the Darden brand. My family frequents our local LongHorn, and I can confirm that some menu items are better than others. Here are the 7 best LongHorn Steakhouse orders, according to regulars.

Flo’s Filet

Flo’s Filet, a 6- or 9-ounce serving of filet mignon, is one of the best bargains on the menu. It isn’t the best filet you will ever eat, but I challenge you to find a better filet for the price. I also like that it comes in two sizes. The smaller size is under $22 and includes two sides. Again, bargain.

Outlaw Ribeye

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The Outlaw Ribeye is a 20 oz. steak, a “premium, marbled cut of bone-in ribeye” that is coated with their smoky Char Seasoning “and fire-grilled by our Grill Masters to bring out the flavor in every bite,” they say. Diners love it. “Can confirm—the outlaw ribeye slaps hard,” a guest confirms. “I agree, the outlaw at LongHorn is very good!” another says.

The Texas Tonion

The Texas Tonion is one of my favorite apps. It reminds me of the OG Bloomin’ Onion at Outback: super fresh, perfectly seasoned, cooked to perfection on the inside, and crispy breading on the outside. I like that the onion petals are separated, because there are no soggy bites. And the “zesty dip” it comes with is super tasty.

LongHorn Porterhouse

The LongHorn Porterhouse is one of the priciest items on the menu at $36.29, but it’s basically a two-for-one. You get a 22-ounce chunk of meat that combines a bone-in New York strip with a generous filet mignon. It is seasoned to perfection, rich, and fork-tender.

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

The Crispy Brussels Sprouts are my favorite side at LongHorn. While the cruciferous veggie is considered healthy, this version probably isn’t, tossed in smoky honey butter and crisped to perfection. But it is oh-so-tasty and pairs perfectly with savory steaks.

Redrock Grilled Shrimp

LongHorn Steakhouse’s Redrock Grilled Shrimp is the best out of all the restaurants. I am super picky with shrimp because I can’t stand the fishy smell or taste that it often comes with. But the Redrock Grilled Shrimp, which you can order as a side or entree, tastes so clean. It includes jumbo shrimp that are marinated and grilled on skewers, then glazed with a smoky tomato butter sauce and served over rice.

Chocolate Stampede

If you still have room for dessert, order the Chocolate Stampede. This huge, high-calorie treat is basically a sampler of all things chocolate. It comes with six different kinds of chocolate, two scoops of vanilla bean ice cream, and a drizzle of chocolate sauce. It’s honestly big enough for a huge table to share.