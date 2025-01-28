10 Best Strength Exercises To Keep Your Body Fit After 60

As we age, staying strong is one of the best things we can do to protect our health and maintain a vibrant, independent lifestyle. Resistance training, often referred to as "medicine for the body," offers numerous benefits that go far beyond just looking toned or fit.

First, it's important to recognize that muscle loss, or sarcopenia, is a natural part of aging — but it's not inevitable. Regular resistance training can help counteract this by preserving and even building muscle mass, which is essential for staying mobile and active. Studies show that 30 percent of adults over age 70 have trouble performing their activities of daily living like climbing stairs, getting out of a chair… or even walking. Limitations to these functions can lead to higher rates of falls, mortality, and chronic disease. Fortunately, strength training can make a significant and positive difference.

Benefits of Staying Strong as We Age

Boosts stamina and self-esteem. Strength training doesn't just make you physically stronger. It also gives you the energy to enjoy your day and a sense of accomplishment that can boost your confidence.

Reduces risk of injury and falls. Building muscle also improves balance and flexibility, helping you stay steady on your feet and avoid dangerous falls.

Strengthens bones. Strong muscles support strong bones, which reduces the risk of osteoporosis and fractures.

Improves body composition. Resistance training helps decrease visceral fat (the type that wraps around internal organs) and helps promote a lean, toned appearance.

Enhances brain health and mood. Exercise has been shown to boost mood, reduce stress, and even slow brain aging by up to 10 years. It helps lower the risk of dementia and depression. It also enhances memory and learning by increasing the size of the brain areas responsible for these functions.

Supports weight management and a healthy metabolism. Resistance training increases your resting metabolic rate, which helps with long-term weight management by burning calories even when you're not actively working out.

Aerobic Exercise is Vital

While strength training is a cornerstone of staying healthy as we age, it's important to remember that aerobic exercise plays an equally vital role in maintaining overall well-being. The American Heart Association recommends at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity per week (such as brisk walking or swimming), or 75 minutes of vigorous activity (like running or high-intensity interval training). Aerobic exercise is especially effective at reducing the risk of heart disease, stroke, and high blood pressure. It also supports brain health — while lowering the risk of depression, dementia, and cognitive decline.

How to Include Aerobic Workouts in Your Routine

Incorporating aerobic activity into your weekly routine doesn't have to feel intimidating or tedious. Staying active can (and should!) be enjoyable. And it can look different for everyone. Consider walking a 5K for a cause you care about, joining an adult sports league, or taking up swimming at your local YMCA. Activities like volunteering to take a shelter dog on a hike (available through organizations like Mutual Rescue) can help make exercise feel especially rewarding. Pairing aerobic workouts with strength training creates a balanced approach to fitness that maximizes cardiovascular health (lowers the risk of heart disease, stroke, and high blood pressure), supports weight management, boosts mood, and contributes to an overall greater quality of life. Don't forget to warm up, cool down, and stay hydrated to keep your body performing at its best.

The Best Strength Exercises for People Over 60

Some of the best strength exercises for people over age 60 include squats, push-ups, lunges, planks, Pilates, and overhead presses (among others)! These exercises can help improve balance, posture, and mobility — and they can be easily augmented for patients with joint issues.

Try to incorporate resistance training 2-3 times per week to build strength, gradually increasing weights as tolerated. For those unable to use weights, resistance bands are a good alternative. Aim for 3 sets of 8-10 reps, reaching "failure" on the last rep. This means the muscle is too fatigued to complete another with proper form.

Some of the best strength exercises for those 60+ include:

Squats

Benefits

Strengthens the lower body, including quads, glutes, and hamstrings

Improves balance and stability

Enhances joint flexibility and mobility

Instructions

Stand with feet shoulder-width apart. Slowly lower your body as if sitting in a chair. As this exercise becomes easier over time, you can add hand-held weights for resistance.

Tip for joint comfort: Adjusting your stance and foot angle can help relieve pressure on your hips and knees, especially if you have joint issues. Widening your stance slightly beyond shoulder width and pointing your feet outward will engage your glutes and quads, reducing pressure on your knees.

Push-ups

Benefits

Works many muscles, helping with everyday tasks like pushing grocery carts, improving posture, and lifting your grandkids

Improves posture and reduces the risk of injury

Instructions

Start in a plank position with your hands slightly wider than shoulder-width apart. Maintain a straight line from your head to your heels, keeping a neutral neck and engaging your core. Bend your elbows to lower your chest toward the floor, stopping your chest just above the ground. Then push back up to the starting position.

Modification for Joint Comfort

Stand facing a table, wall, or dresser. Place your arms slightly wider than shoulder-width apart, and move your feet back until you're in a comfortable position. Keep your arms straight, then bend your elbows slowly to bring your chest toward the table, wall, or dresser. Pause, and slowly return to the starting position. Keep your body straight and engage your core throughout. For an easier variation, stand more upright; for a more challenging version, gradually lower your hands closer to the floor until you're performing a traditional push-up.

Lunges

Benefits

Strengthens the lower body (specifically glutes and quadriceps)

Improves overall strength, balance, and coordination

Enhances flexibility and mobility in the hips and legs

Instructions

Start by standing tall with feet hip-width apart. (Lunges can be performed with or without added resistance, such as a hand-held weight.) Engage your core and take a big step forward with one leg, lowering your hips until both knees are bent until they form 90-degree angles. Ensure your front knee is aligned with your ankle and does not extend past your toes. Push off the front foot to return to the starting position and repeat on the other side. Complete repetitions on both legs.

Single leg step-ups

This exercise trains each leg to be strong and stable, independent of the other. This works primarily for your lower body but does require your core to be activated for balance.

Stand in front of a staircase. Place one foot on the stairs and push down through your heel, raising yourself up until your leg is straight. The,n slowly step down. That is one repetition

As this exercise becomes easy you can add hand weights to increase resistance

Planks

Benefits

A static exercise that builds strength and stability in the core muscles

Helps reduce back pain and improve posture

Requires no equipment other than your will to try it — and it takes up minimal space

Instructions

Start in a push-up position with your hands on the ground and palms down. Align your elbows directly below your shoulders. Widen your shoulders to engage the back muscles. Engage your quadriceps and squeeze your glutes. Push back on your heels and engage your leg muscles. Remember to breathe and keep your head in a neutral position, looking at the floor. Hold for as long as you can.

Modification

To make this exercise easier, place your knees on the floor instead of keeping your toes down. Work your way up to using your toes as you build strength.

Deadlifts

Full-body exercise that improves posture and bone density

Helps reduce back pain and improve functional fitness

Focuses on the posterior chain, specifically the hamstrings and glutes

Trains the body to hinge at the hips while engaging the core

Instructions

Stand with your midfoot under a barbell or hand weights. Bend over and grip the weight with a shoulder-width grip, keeping your arms straight. Slightly bend your knees and push your hips back to hinge your body, lifting the weight. Keep your spine neutral, lift your chest, and straighten your lower back as you stand tall. Slowly return to the starting position, maintaining control of the movement. Repeat.

Triceps extensions

Benefits

Improves shoulder stability and increases arm strength and range of motion

Engages triceps with every pushing motion, improving functional strength

Bonus: Well-developed triceps contribute to better bicep definition and overall arm appearance

Instructions

Stand with feet hip-width apart and hold a dumbbell overhead with both hands, keeping your elbows pointed forward. Brace your core, tighten your abs, and keep your back straight. As always, proper form is essential. Slowly bend your elbows to lower the weight behind your head, maintaining core engagement. Extend your elbows back up to the starting position, keeping your arms stationary throughout. Focus on contracting the triceps at the top of the movement; avoid letting your elbows flare out to the sides.

Overhead presses

Benefits

Targets muscles in the chest, shoulders, arms, and back

Helps maintain arm mobility and improves upper body strength

Instructions

Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, engaging your core for balance. (If standing is difficult, you can sit in a chair while maintaining core engagement.) Use hand weights, a weighted bar, or resistance bands for this exercise. Grip the weight slightly wider than shoulder-width and position it in front of your shoulders, with elbows slightly forward. Keep your spine neutral and core engaged. (Think of the posture of a soldier.) Press the weight straight up overhead until your arms are fully extended, keeping the weight vertical throughout the movement. Slowly lower the weight back to the starting position.

Pilates

Benefits

Improves strength, flexibility, posture, and balance

Focuses on controlled, precise movements to enhance body awareness

Strengthens core stability and supports overall body alignment

It can be modified for all fitness levels, making it accessible to almost everyone

Here are a few popular Pilates movements. As with any form of fitness, be sure to consult your healthcare provider first so any underlying conditions or limitations can be considered.

Pelvic Curl

Instructions: Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Engage your core and lift your pelvis towards the ceiling, one vertebra at a time. Slowly roll back down.

Plank

Instructions: From a push-up position, hold your body in a straight line from head to heels, engaging your core.

Side Leg Circles

Instructions: Lie on your side with your legs extended. Lift your top leg slightly and make small circles in the air, keeping the hips stacked.

Hundred

Instructions: Lie on your back with your legs raised to a 45-degree angle. Pump your arms up and down while breathing in for five counts and out for five counts, totaling 100 pumps.

Roll Up

Instructions: Start lying down with arms overhead. Slowly roll up one vertebra at a time, reaching for your toes, then roll back down.

Single Leg Stretch

Instructions: Lie on your back and pull one knee towards your chest while extending the opposite leg. Switch legs while maintaining core engagement.

Teaser

Instructions: Start by lying down with your arms overhead and legs extended. Roll up into a "V" shape, balancing on your tailbone while reaching your arms toward your legs.

Hip extensions

Benefits

Strengthens the glutes and hamstrings, improving mobility for walking, standing, and climbing stairs

Enhances lower body strength and stability

Instructions

There are a variety of ways to perform this exercise:

Standing hip extension. Hold onto a chair for support, engage your core, and stand tall with your spine neutral. Lift one leg straight behind you while keeping the other leg straight. Perform on both legs.

Hold onto a chair for support, engage your core, and stand tall with your spine neutral. Lift one leg straight behind you while keeping the other leg straight. Perform on both legs. Lying hip extension. Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Engage your core and bridge your hips upward, lifting your hips toward the ceiling.

Prone hip extension. Lie on your stomach with your legs straight. Raise one leg a few inches off the floor, then lower it back down. Perform this with both legs.

