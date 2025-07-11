6 Best Running Trails Across the U.S., According to Fitness Pros

Warm weather delivers the perfect excuse to lace up your sneakers and head to a scenic trail for a run. Whether you enjoy keeping up with your running habit while traveling or travel specifically to explore new routes, we consulted the experts to find out the best running trails across the U.S. From parks to hills to mountains, these paths provide picture-perfect backdrops and invigorating challenges for your body.

“I’ve been a trail runner for over a decade,” says Kaleigh Ray, RunDNA certified run coach, biomechanist, and certified exercise physiologist (ACSM) at Treadmill Review Guru. “I think everyone should give trail running a try because you get to see more trails as you are covering more ground quickly. [In addition,] it’s more scenic than road running. You can also run really slow and just enjoy the trip. Trails are so technical that they force you to forget about pace most of the time.”

According to Kaleigh, hills and mountains present stellar opportunities to boost your aerobic capacity, running economy, and grit, while picturesque routes are ideal for runners who want to build mileage or need assistance sticking with a cardio routine.At the end of the day, all trail runs present a great opportunity to explore a brand new location. So let’s explore the best of the best to add to your bucket list!

Gander Trail (Virgin, UT)

Get ready to take in the sweeping mountainous views at Gander Trail in Virgin, Utah. The trail spans approximately 15.3 miles with an elevation gain of 1,076 feet, so you know you’re getting in a productive workout.

“[Gander] is a great alternative to going to Zion,” Kaleigh points out. “It’s near popular mountain bike trails, but it’s a lot less technical of a run. It has amazing views. Sections of this trail are also fine for beginner trail runners. You won’t find too many steep inclines along this trail.”

North Fork Trail (Jefferson County, CO)

North Fork Trail spans approximately 10.1 miles and serves as the ideal backdrop for mountain bikers, hikers, and runners alike.

“North Fork is one of my favorite trails of all time,” Kaleigh shares. “I recommend starting near Reynolds Park so you can finish the trail near the South Platte River. I’ve been known to take a dip after a hard trail run. North Fork has a few challenging climbs and is quite technical in places.”

Butts Park (Jackson, MS)

As a trail runner who’s spent plenty of time in the deep south, Kaleigh knows how challenging it can be to find solid trails. Enter Butts Park in Jackson, Mississippi.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“Butts Park has miles of weaving trails that I’ve tread too many times to count,” Kaleigh explains. “It’s next to Mississippi College’s cross country course, which is one of the best I’ve ever run on, but you’ll need permission if you want to run on it. The area was a German POW camp during WWII, so it’s full of history. The trails are mostly beginner-friendly, but they do have standing water on them with heavy rains.”

Tiger Mountain Trail (Issaquah, WA)

If you’d consider yourself an advanced runner, Tiger Mountain Trail provides an enticing challenge. Along the way, you’ll see beautiful wildflowers, vibrant forest vegetation, rustic signs, and more.

“Tiger Mountain is not for the faint of heart,” Kaleigh says. “It’s a trail I recommend for experienced trail runners. You will be climbing for a long time on this trail, but the view is worth it. The reward is getting to the summit of the mountain.”

Pre’s Trail (Eugene, Oregon)

Head to Eugene, Oregon to check out Pre’s Trail, which is nestled on the north side of the Willamette River.

“Named after Steve Prefontaine and located in ‘Track Town USA,’ this trail lives up to its name with a variety of running tracks around Alton Baker Park,” says Trond Nyland, functional fitness expert and CEO/founder at Fynd. “The Pre’s Trail is a 4-mile-long wood chip running trail that ranges from grasslands to duck ponds and wooded areas that is perfect for soft surface runners.”

Lady Bird Lake Trail (Austin, Texas)

The Hike and Bike Trail at Lady Bird Lake in Austin, Texas is a popular choice among walkers, runners, and cyclists.

“This 10-mile loop, also known as the Ann and Roy Butler Hike-and-Bike Trail, has a breathtaking view of the lake and view of the sun shining while running,” says Trond. “The trail offers a combination of paved and gravel paths and urban landscapes. To add to that, there’s a boardwalk section nearby as a good resting place, making it a favorite for both short jogs and long runs.”