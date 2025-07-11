 Skip to content

If You Can Do These 6 Moves, Your Daily Life Gets 10x Easier After 40

If you want to move better in daily life, try these six dumbbell drills.
Avatar for Alexa Mellardo
By
Published on July 11, 2025 | 9:00 AM

Real-world fitness means being able to tackle daily tasks—like climbing stairs or carrying grocery bags—with ease. Dumbbell drills are an excellent way to test this kind of functional fitness, as they channel movements that call for coordination, strength, balance, and endurance. That’s why we consulted a fitness expert to learn six dumbbell drills that help you gauge your physical capabilities.

Why dumbbells? “These free weights are versatile and allow for unilateral training, which helps identify and correct muscle imbalances,” explains Mario Kiaunis, owner and trainer at MK1 Personal Training. “They enable a wide range of motion and can be used to perform exercises that replicate daily activities, making them effective for evaluating functional strength and movement patterns.”

Below, Mario breaks down six foundational functional dumbbell exercises designed to enhance your real-world strength and movement capacity.

6 Dumbbell Drills That Test Your Real-World Strength and Fitness

Dumbbell Squats

woman doing dumbbell squat to press, concept of exercises to melt lower belly fat
Shutterstock

“The dumbbell squat builds lower-body strength, core stability, and postural control,” Mario explains. “By holding dumbbells at your sides or shoulders while performing a squat, you train muscles essential for standing up from a chair, lifting items from the ground, or climbing stairs with control and ease.”

  1. Hold a dumbbell in each hand by your sides or at shoulder level.
  2. Bend your knees to lower into a squat, keeping your chest up and hips back.
  3. Lower until your thighs are parallel to the floor.
  4. Drive through your feet to rise back up.

If You Can Do These 4 Bodyweight Workouts, Your Body Is Still Young

Dumbbell Carries

Cropped photo of a sportsman in shorts and white boots walking away with hand weights
Shutterstock

“Often called farmer’s carries, [dumbbell carries] are excellent for developing grip strength, core engagement, and total-body endurance,” Mario points out. “By walking while holding heavy dumbbells at your sides, you replicate real-life tasks like carrying grocery bags or luggage, all while training posture and balance.”

  1. Hold a heavy dumbbell in each hand at your sides.
  2. Start walking forward, keeping your torso still.

If You Can Pass This Tennis Ball Test, You May Live to 100

Dumbbell Lunges

woman performing dumbbell lunges outside to speed up fat loss
Shutterstock

“This exercise enhances unilateral leg strength, coordination, and dynamic balance,” Mario says. “Lunging forward or backward with dumbbells in hand mimics daily movements such as stepping up onto a curb or moving around obstacles, helping to prevent falls and improve stability.”

  1. Stand tall, holding a dumbbell in both hands.
  2. Step one foot forward, and lower into a lunge.
  3. Repeat on the other side.

4 Weekly Exercises That Build Full-Body Fitness Fast, Trainer Says

Dumbbell Bent-Over Rows

bent-over dumbbell row exercise
Shutterstock

“Dumbbell bent-over rows strengthen the upper back and core while reinforcing proper pulling mechanics,” Mario tells us. “This movement involves hinging at the hips and rowing the dumbbells toward the ribcage, similar to lifting items from the ground or pulling something toward your body, all while maintaining a strong, neutral spine.”

  1. Stand tall with your feet hip-distance apart, holding a dumbbell in each hand in front of you.
  2. Hinge at the hips until your torso is parallel to the floor.
  3. Maintain a flat back and soft knees.
  4. Allow the weights to lower with your arms completely extended.
  5. Row the dumbbells up toward your torso.
  6. Use control to lower to the start position.

Dumbbell Overhead Presses

mature woman doing dumbbell overhead press, concept of strength exercises to stay fit in your 50s
Shutterstock

“This exercise targets the shoulders and upper arms while also challenging core stability and coordination,” Mario tells us. “Pressing the dumbbells from shoulder height to overhead mimics actions like placing objects on high shelves, supporting joint health and overhead mobility.”

  1. Stand tall with your feet shoulder-width apart.
  2. Hold a dumbbell in each hand at shoulder level, palms facing inward.
  3. Press the weights overhead, extending your arms.
  4. Use control as you lower the weights to shoulder level.

If You Can Finish This 6-Minute Workout, You’re in Great Shape

Dumbbell Deadlifts

woman doing dumbbell deadlifts at gym
Shutterstock

“The dumbbell deadlift is essential for training the posterior chain,” says Mario. “These muscles are the glutes, hamstrings, and lower back while also reinforcing safe bending and lifting techniques. By holding dumbbells in front of your thighs and hinging at the hips to lower them toward the ground, you simulate real-life lifting tasks such as picking up a laundry basket or moving a heavy box with good form and minimal injury risk.”

  1. Stand tall, feet hip-width apart, with a dumbbell in each hand.
  2. Bend your knees slightly and hold the weights in front of your thighs.
  3. Press your hips back as you lower the dumbbells down your leg. Maintain a straight back as you do so.
  4. Squeeze your glutes to stand up tall.
Alexa Mellardo
Alexa is a content strategist, editor, and writer based in Greenwich, Connecticut. She has 11+ years of experience creating content for travel, lifestyle, fitness, wellness, F&B, home, and celeb news publications. Read more about Alexa
Filed Under
//
More in Mind + Body
  • Young couple jogging at the woods.Green environment. 6 Best Running Trails Across the U.S., According to Fitness Pros. Cover

    6 Best Running Trails in the U.S.

  • Young female athlete training in a gym using sport equipment. Fit woman working out . Concept about fitness, wellness and sport preparation.

    6 Dumbbell Drills That Test Your Daily Strength

  • Girl doing push up exercise outdoors. The 10-Minute Daily Routine That Changed My Body at 50. Cover

    10-Minute Daily Routine That Changed My Body at 50

  • Well built man over 40 wearing activewear training push up getting ready for a run. The 5 Bodyweight Exercises That Build More Muscle Than Weights After 50. cover.

    5 Bodyweight Moves for More Muscle After 50

  • Ful length shot of middle aged woman doing plank exercise on yoga mat. If You Can Hold This Plank for 60 Seconds, Your Core Is Elite After 50. cover

    Can You Hold This Plank for 60 Seconds?

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.