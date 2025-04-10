 Skip to content

The #1 Supermarket Pizza That Shoppers Say Beats Takeout

Skip delivery—this frozen pizza has fans swearing it’s just as good.
Avatar for Ferozan Mast
By
Published on April 10, 2025 | 1:00 PM

Frozen supermarket pizzas easily rival delivery these days, especially as by the time the delivery pizza gets to you, it's often not at its best. Assuming it takes even 15 minutes for the pizza to reach you from the restaurant, your food has still probably been sitting around for a while under a heat lamp, slowly going down in quality until it finally gets to you. The same is usually true for takeout pizza. On the other hand a decent frozen pizza is usually much cheaper and once it's cooked, you can enjoy it pretty much immediately. But which is best?

DiGiorno

I analyzed comments in several different Reddit threads to see what people are recommending, and shoppers obviously have different preferences—but one frozen store-bought pizza is a huge fan-favorite. While Home Run Inn Motor City Pizza gets the most enthusiastic mentions, in the case of sheer number of mentions alone, DiGiorno takes the cake. This makes sense when you consider that DiGiorno is the best-selling frozen pizza brand in the U.S. "I agree that Digiorno is the best frozen pizza, but when I still lived in the States, Walmart was doing store-made fresh pizza with stuffed cheese crust. That's part of the reason I've lost 30 lbs from moving away," one Redditor shared.

Special mention must be given to the Screamin' Sicilian pizza, which is a huge fan favorite but loses points for being a little more expensive than the others. "The pepperoni got nice and crispy without being too greasy. I added red pepper flakes, but otherwise it didn't need additional doctoring. While I usually prefer thin crust, this crust wasn't too heavy and had good flavor. Home Run Inn used to be my favorite frozen pizza, but the cheese has had a really weird texture lately. I'd put this, along with Rao's, as my top frozen pies," one customer said. "Screaming Sicilian is so good, but it's so expensive I only get it on sale," another agreed. "Their cheese pizza—"Betsy's Revenge"—is killer!" one commenter recommended.

Home Run Inn

While the quality of the Home Run Inn pizzas is questioned by some customers, on the whole shoppers are obsessed with the brand, saying it's one of the best frozen pizzas you can get. "Yeah, of all the frozen pizza that you can easily purchase at the store, Home Run Inn is definitely the best. It's the only frozen pizza that has those extra spices (like anise seeds, I think), and you can definitely taste the difference. Motor City is second if you like the Detroit style pizza," one fan said.

Red Baron is also mentioned as a great cheaper option. "Red Baron was always my favorite go-to frozen pizza. Great pepperoni, nice crust with a slight crunch, and good sauce. I loved their french bread pepperoni pizzas as well. I moved to a different country a few years ago, so I can't buy Red Baron anymore. Kinda miss it sometimes, lol," one shopper said.

Ferozan Mast
Ferozan Mast is a writer for Eat This, Not That! Read more about Ferozan
Filed Under
//
More in Groceries
  • pasta dish

    5 Packaged Pastas That Taste Homemade

  • Eating chips with spicy yoghurt on a plate dip yoghurt chips eating chips with sauce

    7 Dips Shoppers Say Are “Restaurant-Quality”

  • The #1 Supermarket Pizza That Shoppers Say Beats Takeout

    The #1 Supermarket Pizza Out There

  • Hot Pockets Just Dropped 2 Wild New Flavors With Hidden Valley Ranch

    Hot Pockets Just Dropped 2 Wild New Flavors With Hidden Valley Ranch

  • China Tariff Trade War

    11 Groceries Getting Slammed by China Tariffs

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.