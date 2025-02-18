6 Texas Toasts, Ranked—The Best One is Crisp and Buttery

The ideal pairing to any comfort food meal is a buttery carb, even better if we can sprinkle it with strong garlic. Whether you are looking to elevate your sandwiches or you're looking for something to make on the side, Texas toast is a great item to have on standby. Most brands keep it to two main options, a basic garlic Texas toast or a cheesy Texas toast. There are also plenty of options for people who need to stick to a gluten-free diet. I tried 6 different kinds and one stuck out as the best. Here they are, ranked from my least favorite to my #1 favorite.

New York Bakery Gluten Free Garlic Texas Toast

Nutrition Facts : Per Slice

Calories : 210

Fat : 13g

Sodium : 270mg

Carbs : 23g

Protein : <1

Full disclosure, I am not gluten-free, but I have some experience with gluten-free snacks because my sister eats gluten-free. It's nice to see so many gluten-free options on the market, making it easier for people that have dietary issues to still enjoy some of their favorite foods. You can cook this in the air fryer, the toaster oven, or the route that I went, which is the conventional oven at 425°F for 9-11 minutes.

The Look:

When I took it out of the package, I like that there are two separate wrapped sections, I'm assuming to keep some of the bread fresh longer. It definitely had a bit of a slimy feel to it because it was absolutely surrounded by butter. Out of the oven, it looked lightly toasted and smells great!

The Taste:

The taste is pretty good. It definitely tasted more like they used an oil base spread than butter, which was confirmed when I looked at the ingredients featuring an oil blend. All-in-all, not a bad option, especially if you're looking for some gluten-free treats to have on hand.

Price Point:

Cost of item: $8.39

Cost per serving: About $1.40

New York Bakery Gluten-Free Five Cheese Texas Toast

Nutrition Facts : Per Slice

Calories : 220

Fat : 13g

Sodium : 320mg

Carbs : 24g

Protein : 3g

Taking it a step up from the garlic bread option, New York Bakery has a five cheese Texas toast with asiago, mozzarella, parmesan, provolone, and cheddar that is also gluten-free. You can cook this in the air fryer, the toaster oven, or what I did, which was the conventional oven at 425°F for 10-12 minutes.

The Look:

This also was packaged in a similar way the other gluten-free garlic bread was, with two separate packages stuffed a few slices each. It came out pretty coated in an oily kind of butter mixture to coat the entire slice with sprinkles of cheese on top. When it came out of the oven, it looked perfectly toasted, and the cheese was melted and distributed evenly.

The Taste:

As someone who eats gluten, I can honestly say I couldn't tell the difference between this and other five cheese garlic bread. For the plain gluten free garlic bread, I noticed a slight difference, but this one I couldn't tell. This is a great option for a side to any comfort meal if you need to eat gluten-free or you prefer to eat gluten-free.

Price Point:

Cost of item: $9.89

Cost per serving: About $1.65

Pepperidge Farm 5 Cheese Texas Toast

Nutrition Facts : Per Slice

Calories : 150

Fat : 8g

Sodium : 190mg

Carbs : 15g

Protein : 5g

The Pepperidge Farm Texas toast made with five real cheeses, including asiago, parmesan, provolone, cheddar, and mozzarella can be made a few different ways. They recommend either the toaster oven, the grill, or the route I went, the conventional oven at 425°F for about 5 to 6 minutes.

The Look:

It came out of the over with the crust looking toasted and the cheese melted, but I like a little more browning, so I would recommend leaving it in a bit longer. I did about 6 minutes, so maybe 7 would be good if you prefer your toast a little toaster like me. You can see herbs speckled throughout and a nice blend of cheeses. Plus, it smells amazing!

The Taste:

I thought I would like this one a little bit more, but it's really herb heavy. I feel like I'm tasting other herbs more than I'm tasting garlic or the cheeses. There's something about this one that I'm not really loving, to be honest. It's not bad, but I don't think I would buy this brand again.

Price Point:

Cost of item: $4.29

Cost per serving: About $0.72

Hannaford 5 Cheese Texas Toast

Nutrition Facts : Per Slice

Calories : 150

Fat : 6g

Sodium : 280mg

Carbs : 18g

Protein : 4g

The Hannaford brand five cheese Texas toast is topped with mozzarella, cheddar, provolone, parmesan, and asiago. It's ready quickly, just pop it in the oven at 425°F for about 5 to 7 minutes, or until the cheese is nice and melted, and the bread begins to brown.

The Look:

I cooked the toast for about 6 minutes, but I feel like it could've been longer (even just 7) would've probably given it a little bit more of a crisp. However, if you prefer a chewier texture, I like that the cheese was still melted and hot, and the crust had a little crunch to it while maintaining that chewiness.

The Taste:

Holding up to what it looked like, the bread was chewy and delicious with the butter soaked through, the cheese melted, and the crust crisp. If you prefer your toast a little crispier, or you can always leave it in longer. I cooked it for about 6 minutes to get that texture.

Price Point:

Cost of item: $2.89

Cost per serving: About $0.36

Hannaford Garlic Texas Toast Slices

Nutrition Facts : Per Slice

Calories : 110

Fat : 4.5g

Sodium : 220mg

Carbs : 15g

Protein : 3g

The Hannaford brand garlic Texas toast is a great side dish for the table to pair with any comfort food meal, or one of my personal favorites, a way to elevate your grilled cheese to dunk into some homemade tomato soup. Regardless of what you're using it for, It's a wonderful option to have on standby in the freezer. Just preheat the oven to 425°F and bake for about 5-6 minutes or until the bottom is toasted.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Look:

It came out looking like your standard garlic bread. A little on the smaller side, but the bottom is beautifully browned, and toasted with the butter melted through. Now let's give it a taste and see how it holds up to the other options out there, especially the ones smothered with cheese. How could this be better than that?

The Taste:

This is the first slice of Texas toast I tasted that instead of tasting, I scarfed the entire thing. I don't know what it is, I love cheese, so it surprises me, but I think I like this one more than the five cheese option from Hannaford. I'm also a little picky when it comes to cheese. Personally, I would prefer having a really good garlic bread base and adding my own freshly shredded cheese if I was in the mood for a cheesy version. I love this one and would definitely buy this again.

Price Point:

Cost of item: $2.59

Cost per serving: About $0.32

New York Bakery Original Five Cheese Texas Toast

Nutrition Facts : Per Slice

Calories : 180

Fat : 10g

Sodium : 330mg

Carbs : 18g

Protein : 4g

The New York Bakery five cheese Texas toast is made with no artificial flavors and a mix of asiago, mozzarella, cheddar, parmesan, and provolone. This is the Texas toast that we generally have in our freezer, so I was curious how it holds up in the ranking. This toast can be done in the toaster oven, the air fryer, or the conventional oven, which is what I did, at 425°F for 8-10 minutes.

The Look:

This has a nice cheese distribution with the top of the bread speckled with herbs, good browning, and the ideal toasted texture! The toast actually smells like fresh, real cheese and garlic. I love how it crisps up and it's not greasy.

The Taste:

If you prefer Texas toast with cheese on it, this is top-tier. It actually tastes like real cheese, in addition to being garlicy, buttery, and not greasy. It's everything you want in Texas toast, and this brand definitely remains the best in my eyes. I can safely say there are other great options on the market, but this is still my favorite and will remain our top freezer pick.

Price Point:

Cost of item: $4.79

Cost per serving: About $0.60

When it comes to Texas toast, this 5 cheese option from The New York Bakery is my clear winner. If we didn't try your favorite, drop it in the comments!