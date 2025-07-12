5 Sam’s Club Items Shoppers Say You Should Always Skip

Sam’s Club shoppers are passionate about the warehouse. Not only is a membership cheaper than Costco, but there are so many excellent products and unbeatable deals on everything from gourmet meats and rotisserie chickens to big-screen televisions. However, there are some items you should stay away from, according to experienced warehouse shoppers. Here are 5 Sam’s Club items insiders say to skip every time.

Produce

Unless you are feeding a big household, lots of shoppers say to skip produce. “It is barely cheaper than full price at Kroger. Sale prices kill sams prices on it,” writes one. “Same with Costco their non refrigerated produce goes bad super fast. Often you can’t get a good look at all of them so the middle is already rotted. I normally have to toss nearly half every time I buy anything aside from limes. So unless you will be using all of the produce the day you buy it and you can see every single produce dont bother,” another agrees.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Electronics and Computers

Some shoppers maintain that electronics are another category to skip, because “their prices are not good and the stuff they sell is usually outdated,” writes one. “Their computers are also horrible. Costco has decent deals on computers, but Sam’s club is just horrible in that regard.”

Ground Beef

Ground beef isn’t the best deal, many claim. “It’s cheaper at Walmart for me,” one says, specifying that it is “by over more than 50 cents a pound usually! I always price check just to make sure.”

7 Sam’s Club Products That Shoppers Call the Best-Kept Secrets

Tzatziki

A few people don’t recommend a popular Greek dip. “Their tzatziki is like a jelly! So much pectin it wobbles- nasty 🤮,” one person claims. “It’s so bad! And it comes by the quart so you’re left with so much of it, I made use of it to my best extent but would definitely not buy again.”

Member’s Mark Beef Franks

Member’s Mark Beef Franks aren’t a big hit. “Ever since they changed from Nathan’s to Member’s Mark, the hot dogs have been terrible. The pizza–they changed pretty much every part of it, and now it tastes like bad frozen pizza. The hot dogs taste like warmed up Vienna sausages, and I mean that as an insult,” one Redditor said.