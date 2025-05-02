 Skip to content

7 Chains That Serve the Best Truffle Fries

These truffle fries are so good, fans say they’re worth the trip—even without the main course.
Published on May 2, 2025 | 1:00 PM

French Fries are already top-tier food, but truffle fries are on a whole other level. Done well, these sides can make a good dinner or lunch unforgettable. But where can you get the real deal truffle French fries that are made with quality ingredients and—most importantly—taste absolutely delicious? Fries are certainly not a low-calorie food, so if you're going for it, you want to know it's worth it, both in terms of price and calories. Here are seven nationwide restaurant chains that serve the best truffle fries.

Hopdoddy Parmesan Truffle Fries

Hopdoddy Truffle Fries
hopdoddy/Instagram

Hopdoddy Parmesan Truffle Fries taste ridiculously good, customers say. "Just ate at Hopdoddy for the first time about 2 days ago. I usually try truffle fries every restaurant that has it. These were by far the best especially with the truffle aioli dipping sauce!" one Redditor said. "Hopdoddy is amazing that truffle aioli is amazing," another agreed.

Yard House Parm Truffle Fries

Yard House Parm Truffle Fries
Yard House

Yard House Parm Truffle Fries are another hit with customers who love the decadently delicious side. "Parm truffle fries, but bring back the shoestring fries!!" one fan said. "Truffle with a side of Malt Vinegar Aioli! ," another commented. Speaking of shoestring/matchstick fries…

Morton's

Morton's The Steakhouse/Facebook

Morton's The Steakhouse ​​Parmesan & Truffle Matchstick Fries are "proven to make your day better," the chain says. As you would expect from such an upscale restaurant, Morton's makes its fries fresh and even offers the truffle fries as one of the "bar bites" on the happy hour menu.

Capital Grille Parmesan Truffle Fries

The Capital Grille Parmesan Truffle Fries
The Capital Grille/Facebook

The Capital Grille's Parmesan Truffle Fries are a real treat, made with freshly grated Parmesan cheese and white truffle oil. "Mmmmm. These are SO good!" one commenter said on Instagram. "Such a yummy treat!!! Love truffles 😍," another said.

Shake Shack Black Truffle Parmesan Fries

Shake Shack Black Truffle Parmesan Fries
Shake Shack

Shake Shack loves releasing limited edition truffle menu items, like the 2024 Black Truffle Parmesan Fries which are "Crispy crinkle cuts dusted with parmesan cheese and served with black truffle sauce made with real black truffle oil".

Del Frisco's Truffle French Fries

Del Frisco Grille's Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich
Del Frisco Grille/Facebook

Fans rave about the Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse Truffle French Fries. "For sides we ordered the lobster macaroni and cheese, something I would not order again. It really wasn't anything special for the price of $26. Our other side, the truffle fries, were divine though! Lightly fried without being greasy with parmesan cheese atop and the portion was generous," one Tripadvisor customer said.

Carrabba's Italian Grill

Carrabba's Italian Grill Parmesan Truffle Fries
Carrabba's Italian Grill

Carrabba's Italian Grill Parmesan Truffle Fries are delicious and generously portioned, fans say. [My husband] selected the simply grilled salmon with a side of the parmesan truffle fries for a small extra charge of $1.00. He said his fish was perfectly cooked and those fries-wow! He loved his choice. Nothing left on his plate!" one customer said on Tripadvisor.

Ferozan Mast
Ferozan Mast is a writer for Eat This, Not That! Read more about Ferozan
