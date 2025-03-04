11 BJ's Items That Shoppers Say Are "Worth the Membership Alone" 

BJ's Wholesale Club offers everything from groceries to electronics, and many members say it has deals not only comparable to Costco and Sam's Club, but in some cases even better. The warehouse chain offers both private label and big name-brand products at exceptional prices, with shoppers going out of their way to stock up on items before they sell out. If you've just got a BJ's membership or even if you're a long-time shopper who is looking for new exciting deals, there are plenty to choose from. Here are 11 items shoppers say are worth the membership alone.

Mrs. T's Classic Cheddar Pierogies

BJ's customers rave about the Mrs. T's Classic Cheddar Pierogies ($11.99 for 5 lbs). "These are always great be it in the oven or in a crock pot recipe or even a casserole. Problem is when they're on sale it's always tough finding them cause everyone is grabbing them. But hey, I can see why they're always delicious!" one happy shopper said.

Paper Towels

BJ's shoppers love the quality and value of the Berkley Jensen paper towels ($19.99). "These are as good as Bounty for 1/2 the cost," one customer commented. "This is a continually used product in our home and we take every opportunity to stock up when we can. Great for kitchen activities as well as a variety of other activities around the home," another said.

Deli Counter

BJ's deli counter is frequently mentioned as one of the best parts of shopping at the store. "I LOVE the deli counter at BJ's because I can get a variety of small amounts of deli meat and cheeses that work for me as a single person (as little as 1/4 a pound), whereas Costco only sells deli meat and cheese in bulk which is inconvenient for me," one customer shared on Reddit. "I've bought and then froze extra packs of deli meat and sliced cheeses for later use, but I'd rather buy smaller portions to eat fresh, and be able to buy a variety of meats and cheeses like I can do at BJ's."

King Arthur Flour

Customers love the King Arthur Flour ($10.99 for 12 lbs), calling it an amazing bargain. "King Arthur flour is a steal by me. It was actually cheaper per pound then when I use to buy 50 pounds bags from a restaurant supply," one Redditor shared. "This is my go-to flour. I'm glad BJ's offers it at a great price," another said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Boneless Buffalo Chicken Bites

The Wellsley Farms Boneless Buffalo Chicken Bites (15.29 for 3.5 lbs) are better than Tyson, customers say. "I really cannot tell you how many bags of these we've picked up over the past year," one verified buyer raved. "My husband and I really love the flavor of these buffalo chicken bites. They're our fall back most nights when we can't decide what to fix or I haven't laid anything out for dinner. I even like cutting them up into smaller bite sized pieces and adding them to my salads!"

Totino's Pizza Rolls

BJ's members are obsessed with the Totino's Pizza Rolls ($14.99 for 160 rolls). "This is the best deal I've ever come across. Always searching for the best deals on items my kids eat & prepare on their own. These pizza rolls are the best out there and at this price with the additional coupons..you can't beat it!"

Jimmy Dean Breakfast Sandwich

Shoppers love the Jimmy Dean Frozen Sausage, Egg & Cheese Croissant Sandwiches ($14.99 for 12), especially since the price of eggs is through the roof. "These are the only breakfast sandwiches my husband will eat every morning," one customer says. "I buy a box almost every time I'm in the store (if I remember to) and he devours them every morning. These have been the best price for quantity I have found around us."

Wellsley Farms Angus Beef Meatballs

Customers rave about the Wellsley Farms Angus Beef Meatballs ($24.99 for 4 lbs), rating the exceptional value and quality of the product. "Tried the other wholesale club meatballs, but my whole family prefers the Wellsley Farm Angus meatballs by far," one member said. "Love the hint of garlic! Just simply delicious and such a time saver over cooking my own at home."

Vanilla Ice Cream

The Wellsley Farms Premium Vanilla Ice Cream ($5.99 for 64 oz) is top-tier, shoppers say. "It's a no-brainer! This ice cream has a wonderful creamy texture and is better than many well known brands. The price makes it even better!" one member said. "I love this Vanilla Ice Cream. Great taste, better than most others and at a good price. A full half gallon, not 1 1/2 quarts like the others!!" another raved.

Barber Foods Broccoli & Cheese Stuffed Chicken

The Barber Foods Broccoli & Cheese Stuffed Chicken ($13.99 for 6) is a must-have amongst BJ's members. "These are easy to prepare and delicious. I have bought them for years at the grocery store but they are much less expensive than the grocery store. I love these and you will as well. Try them and you won't be disappointed," one shopper said.

Premier Protein Pancakes

The Premier Protein Frozen Protein Pancakes ($12.99 for 24) are delicious, shoppers say. "These taste just like the pancakes from McDonald's! I was so impressed and happy to have FINALLY found a high protein breakfast option, other than yogurt or eggs, that's actually really good. Great find and a must try!!" one member raved.