Whether you are considering joining BJ's or already have a membership but aren't sure what to buy, there are some products more popular than others at the warehouse store. Just like Costco's best-kept secrets include olive oil, paper towels, and eggs, while Dollar Tree's must-buys range from K-beauty products to greeting cards, there are certain items you should not sleep on at BJ's. Here are 7 BJ's products that shoppers call the store's best-kept secrets.

Rotisserie Chicken

Costco rotisserie chicken is a popular pick. However, several BJ's devotees maintain that the rotisserie chicken is the best out of all the competition. "BJs rotisserie chickens are so much better than Costco's," writes one shopper with memberships to both warehouses.

Paper Towls and Toilet Paper

Paper products are incredibly popular bulk purchases. Unsurprisingly, one shopper's top pick at BJ's paper towels and toilet paper. "I second the paper towels and toilet paper! Significantly cheaper than other brands, even store brands!" agrees another.

Chunky Chocolate Chip Cookies

The bakery is also popular at BJ's. One favorite? "The bakery chunky chocolate chip cookies. Have sampled all of the wholesale club varieties and BJ's is the best. Hands down. Better than Sam's, Costco, Publix and Kroger. Thank me later :-)" one fan writes. "I can attest to this after buying a cookie tray for a Christmas party a few weeks ago," a second chimed in.

Muffins

Another bakery must-try? "Wellsley Farms muffins. Biggest muffins out there. Multiple flavors that change throughout the year with the seasons," one shopper exclaimed. "I recently tried their muffins for the first time(cranberry orange) and I was amazed at how freaking delicious they are!" another agreed.

Bath Towels

If you are looking for home textiles, head over to BJ's. "The bath towels are 100% cotton – very similar to pottery barn towels in thickness and quality and for a fraction of the price. A super buy," writes one.

Dietz and Watson Meats

Don't sleep on the BJ's deli. Unlike Costco and Sam's, there is an actual deli counter, which contains many Dietz and Watson products, superfans maintain. ​​"The Dietz and Watson meats are good, the Land o Lakes cheeses are great and the prices are way better than my local grocery chain," one writes. Another adds that BJ's also sells hot dogs from the Philadelphia-based meat purveyor in their food court.

Pet Supplies

Head to BJ's for dog and cat supplies. "I discovered that BJs has better pet supplies selection than Costco and it's way cheaper.I get my dog food (freshpet) fr BJs," writes a shopper. "BJs pet food supplies are brand name. I buy 25 lb bags of Purina Cat Food and my son buys the Rachael Ray Nutirsh 50 lb, which you can order online and pick up curbside," agrees another.