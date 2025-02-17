 Skip to content

7 BJ's Products That Shoppers Call the Store's Best-Kept Secrets

These must-buys make a BJ’s membership worth every penny.
Avatar for Leah Groth
By
Published on February 17, 2025 | 6:45 AM

Whether you are considering joining BJ's or already have a membership but aren't sure what to buy, there are some products more popular than others at the warehouse store. Just like Costco's best-kept secrets include olive oil, paper towels, and eggs, while Dollar Tree's must-buys range from K-beauty products to greeting cards, there are certain items you should not sleep on at BJ's. Here are 7 BJ's products that shoppers call the store's best-kept secrets.

Rotisserie Chicken

BJ's Rotisserie Chicken
BJ's

Costco rotisserie chicken is a popular pick. However, several BJ's devotees maintain that the rotisserie chicken is the best out of all the competition. "BJs rotisserie chickens are so much better than Costco's," writes one shopper with memberships to both warehouses.

Paper Towls and Toilet Paper

BJ's Paper Towls and Toilet Paper
BJ's

Paper products are incredibly popular bulk purchases. Unsurprisingly, one shopper's top pick at BJ's paper towels and toilet paper. "I second the paper towels and toilet paper! Significantly cheaper than other brands, even store brands!" agrees another.

7 Major Differences Between Costco & BJ's

Chunky Chocolate Chip Cookies

BJ's Chunky Chocolate Chip Cookies
BJ's

The bakery is also popular at BJ's. One favorite? "The bakery chunky chocolate chip cookies. Have sampled all of the wholesale club varieties and BJ's is the best. Hands down. Better than Sam's, Costco, Publix and Kroger. Thank me later :-)" one fan writes. "I can attest to this after buying a cookie tray for a Christmas party a few weeks ago," a second chimed in.

Muffins

BJ's Muffins
BJ's

Another bakery must-try? "Wellsley Farms muffins. Biggest muffins out there. Multiple flavors that change throughout the year with the seasons," one shopper exclaimed. "I recently tried their muffins for the first time(cranberry orange) and I was amazed at how freaking delicious they are!" another agreed.

Bath Towels

BJ's Bath Towels
BJ's

If you are looking for home textiles, head over to BJ's. "The bath towels are 100% cotton – very similar to pottery barn towels in thickness and quality and for a fraction of the price. A super buy," writes one.

Dietz and Watson Meats

Dietz and Watson Meats
BJ's

Don't sleep on the BJ's deli. Unlike Costco and Sam's, there is an actual deli counter, which contains many Dietz and Watson products, superfans maintain. ​​"The Dietz and Watson meats are good, the Land o Lakes cheeses are great and the prices are way better than my local grocery chain," one writes. Another adds that BJ's also sells hot dogs from the Philadelphia-based meat purveyor in their food court.

5 Best Steaks to Buy at BJ's Right Now, According to Customers

Pet Supplies

BJ's Pet Supplies
BJ's

Head to BJ's for dog and cat supplies. "I discovered that BJs has better pet supplies selection than Costco and it's way cheaper.I get my dog food (freshpet) fr BJs," writes a shopper. "BJs pet food supplies are brand name. I buy 25 lb bags of Purina Cat Food and my son buys the Rachael Ray Nutirsh 50 lb, which you can order online and pick up curbside," agrees another.

Leah Groth
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related. Read more about Leah
Filed Under
// //
More in Groceries
  • Delicious toasted bread slices with butter and knife on white wooden table, flat lay

    The #1 Best Store-Bought Bread for Toast

  • May 4, 2021. New York. Kit Kat wafer bar coated with milk chocolate isolated on a white background. Close up.

    Kit Kat’s New Flavor Excites Costco Shoppers

  • Philadelphia, Pennsylvania,, April 22 2018: Costco Wholesale front, Costco Wholesale Location. Costco Wholesale is a Multi-Billion Dollar Global Retailer X

    7 'Best of the Month' Costco Items

  • Target

    7 of Target's Best-Kept Secret Products

  • 7 BJ's Products That Shoppers Call the Store's Best-Kept Secrets

    7 BJ's Products That Shoppers Love

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.