4 Chain Restaurants With the Best Banana Splits, According to Chefs

Chefs recommend these chains for classic, well-made banana splits.

A banana split is the ultimate summer sweet treat. It’s been an ice cream parlor favorite for more than a century, but not every version lives up to the classic. The best ones combine quality ice cream, fresh bananas, rich sauces, and whipped cream in the right proportions, creating a dessert that’s just as satisfying today as it was decades ago. To find the chains serving the best banana splits, Eat This, Not That! asked Steve Ingber, Executive Chef & Owner, MileHighCook, to share his top picks.

Dairy Queen

Dairy Queen is best known for its soft-serve treats, and Chef Steve says that it gives its banana split an edge over versions made with traditional hard-packed ice cream. “Soft-serve is the underrated choice here. It’s served at a warmer temperature than hard-packed ice cream, so it hits the palate as creamy rather than numbing, and the toppings integrate instead of sitting frozen on top,” Chef Steve explains.

Friendly’s

Friendly’s has been serving banana splits for generations, and Chef Steve appreciates that the chain sticks to the classic formula instead of reinventing it. He says the Retro Banana Split is a fan favorite for a reason. “The classic three-scoop built with vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry exists for a reason: each one pairs with a different topping, so no two bites are identical,” he explains. “Friendly’s still respects that architecture instead of simplifying it. And they use a real banana split lengthwise, which lets the fruit act as the vessel rather than a garnish.”

Ghirardelli Soda Fountain

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Known for its premium chocolate, Ghirardelli Soda Fountain takes a more decadent approach to the classic banana split. You’ll find Ghirardelli Soda Fountain in tourist hot spots like Disneyland theme parks and San Francisco, and it’s a must-try, says Chef Steve. While it will cost you over $25, you won’t be disappointed. “They use a proper hot fudge — actual chocolate and cream cooked down — not a chocolate-flavored syrup,” says Chef Steve. “You can tell instantly because real fudge seizes slightly against the cold ice cream and creates that chewy ribbon. Syrup just runs off and pools.”

Braum’s

Braum’s isn’t technically a restaurant, but there are over 300 locations throughout Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas, Missouri, and Arkansas, and it’s one of the best spots for banana splits, according to Chef Steve. “Braum’s runs its own dairy and you taste that before anything else,” he shares. “A banana split is only as good as the three scoops underneath it, and most places are starting from a cheap base.” He adds, “Their ice cream has a lower overrun — less air whipped in — so it melts slower and eats denser. On a banana split, that’s the difference between a dessert and a soup by minute five.”