4 Restaurant Chains With the Best Butter Burgers, According to Diners

These top burger spots serve rich, indulgent Midwestern-style patties.

A regular burger or cheeseburger is as near to perfect as food gets, but a butterburger is next-level: This classic Wisconsin method of prepping burgers is done by melting butter right into the toasted bun or on the patty itself, resulting in a beautifully rich, elevated burger. A handful of restaurants offer these Midwestern specialties, and thankfully not all those chains are only in the actual Midwest, but nationwide: Here are four spots with the most delicious butter burgers, according to diners.

Culver’s

Culver’s is known for its excellent ButterBurgers always made to order with fresh, never frozen beef. “It’s such an underrated burger. just had it for the first time in nearly a decade and it was perfect,” one fan said. “Culver’s burgers are elite. I always want to try something new on the menu, but the burgers are too good to stray,” another agreed.

Jack In the Box

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Jack In the Box‘s Buttery Smashed Jack is a fan-favorite burger. “I’ve had it twice & both times, after every (yes, every) bite, my mouth still full, I have to exclaim ‘oh my GOD, this is the BEST hamburger I have ever tasted’, exactly as it was my first bite ever. Have to. I have no control over this,” one diner raved.

Steak ‘n Shake

Steak ‘n Shake has the Butter Single and Butter Double Steakburger on the menu. “That sounds MUCH closer to an actual Wisconsin Butter Burger actually is. It’s SUPPOSED to be a burger with a giant pile of butter on it – used as a topping in the same way cheese is a topping on a cheese burger,” one diner said.

Smashburger

Smashburger toasts its burger buns in butter for that rich butter burger taste. “What a delicious burger… served hot with American cheese, lettuce and tomatoes. The French fries were also piping hot, served with both mayonnaise and ketchup,” one fan said.