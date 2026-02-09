5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Chicken and Biscuits, According to Chefs

Chefs reveal chain restaurants serving crispy chicken paired with fluffy, buttery biscuits done right.

Chicken and biscuits are among the most incredible food combos that always hit the spot. There’s something special about the comforting, nostalgic appeal of fluffy, buttery, hot bread with crispy fried chicken. The pairing is a staple on many menus, but if you want the best of the best, here are the top five chains for chicken and biscuits, according to Therese Buchanan, home chef, food blogger & recipe developer at Tessie’s Table.

Cracker Barrel

Buchanan, who lives in the South, appreciates the Cracker Barrel, the home-style comfort food the chain delivers. “Cracker Barrel leans into classic Southern cooking,” she says. “The chicken is tender with a light, crispy coating, and the biscuits are soft and buttery. It’s comforting, familiar food that’s done well.”

Bojangles

Bojangles is another chain Southerners are obsessed with and that’s because it serves nothing but good, quality food. The biscuits are made from scratch every 20 minutes, and the chicken lives up to the hype. “Bojangles is known for its biscuits, and they’re a big reason this works,” Buchanan explains. “They’re fluffy, slightly salty, and sturdy enough to hold crispy chicken without falling apart. The seasoning on the chicken adds real flavor instead of just heat.”

Popeyes

The outstanding tastiness of Popeyes is undeniable. The bold, spicy Cajun flavors, crispy chicken and quality ingredients are among the reasons diners love the chicken joint. "Popeyes brings bold seasoning to both the chicken and the biscuit," says Buchanan. "The chicken is juicy with a crunchy coating, and the biscuit is rich and buttery. It's more indulgent than subtle, which is exactly the point here."

Church’s Texas Chicken

Church’s Texas Chicken is beloved for its hand-battered, juicy and flavorful bone-in fried chicken. According to Buchanan, it’s another mouthwatering chain for chicken and biscuits. “Church’s focuses on big portions and classic flavors,” she explains. “The chicken is crispy and well-seasoned, and the biscuits are soft with a slightly sweet finish. It’s filling, straightforward, and delicious.”

Hardee’s

For must-have chicken and biscuit sandwiches, Hardee’s is the place to go. “Hardee’s chicken biscuits work because the biscuit is made fresh, and the chicken stays juicy,” says Buchanan. “The balance between the soft biscuit and the crispy chicken makes it easy to eat without feeling dry or heavy.”