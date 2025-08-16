6 Fried Chicken Chains With the Best Biscuits

There’s no shortage of sides to complete a chicken meal, but few things complete the dish like a warm, flaky biscuit. Whether you love them plain with honey and butter, dipped in gravy or as a sandwich, the biscuit can make or break your meal. While not every chain goes the extra mile to serve fluffy moist biscuits, there are many chicken joints that take pride in theirs that are just as crave-worthy as the main course. According to customer reviews, here are seven chicken joints that get it right,

Popeyes

Known for its bold Louisiana-inspired flavor, Popeyes serves up tasty chicken and biscuits.

In a Reddit thread about which fast-food chicken chain has the best biscuits, Popeyes was recommended several times.

One user wrote, “I’ve only had Popeyes jollybee and KFC and out of those 3 it’s Popeyes by a mile.”

One Yelp reviewer wrote, “LOVE their fried chicken!!! I’m not a spicy girl, so it’s the classic style for me. Hot, crispy on the outside while moist on the inside, just the right amount of seasoning so you can still enjoy the chicken. I get the mashed potatoes with no gravy and add a little butter since the gravy is too spicy for me. Biscuits are heavenly.”

Church’s

Infamous for their larger-than-average pieces of chicken and Southern-inspired sides like fried okra and good value, Church’s is also often buzzed about for their honey-butter biscuits.

“Just tried church’s chicken, and, those biscuits!,” one Redditor wrote.

Another person agreed and commented, “I wish Popeyes sold those biscuits instead of that dry stuff they serve.”

Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A is one of the top three performing chicken chains and while people obviously love the main dish, the biscuits earn a lot of high praises from customers.

“I believe this is the perfect CFA biscuit,” a Redditor wrote with a photo. “Bottom was somehow thicker and fluffier than the top. I will dream of this biscuit for years to come. I added strawberry jelly of course.”

Another agreed and wrote, “Looks pretty much perfect to me.”

Bojangles

Bojangles delivers a flavorful Southern-style fast food experience that’s legendary for their biscuits.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

In the Reddit thread about the chicken chain with the best biscuits, one person wrote, “Bojangles and it’s not even close.”

Yelpers love the biscuits too and one commented, “Had a late morning breakfast… great biscuit and coffee. Very good drive through service.”

Krispy Krunchy Chicken

Krispy Krunchy Chicken earned its name for a reason–every bite is delicious and crunchy, but the biscuits are also raved about.

Several people suggested the joint in the Reddit thread and one person wrote, “I used to work at a Krispy Krunchy. The biscuits are super bad for you, but man are they tasty.”

KFC

KFC has been serving their iconic biscuits for decades and while some have been unhappy with the quality lately, many still have KFC as their go-to.

A customer wrote on Yelp, “The chicken was very juicy and flavorful and the biscuit was warm and salty and fluffy. Really good overall!”

And on Reddit, a diner defended his love for KFC biscuits and wrote, “Just came her to say, that KFC’s biscuits & gravy are better than popeyes. I always see social media hyping up popeyes biscuits but imho KFC has the superior biscuit. Buttery and flakey. Warm and fluffy with a very light crisp on the outside. Popeyes are way too salty and usually more dry and a bit more crunchy and not in a good way. KFC biscuit gang RISE UP!😂”