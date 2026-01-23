4 Chain Restaurants With the Best Biscuits, According to Bakers

From Cheddar Bay classics to Southern staples, bakers reveal which chains make biscuits worth the hype.

Golden on the outside, tender on the inside and rich with buttery flavor, a great biscuit can elevate an entire meal. But while many restaurant chains offer biscuits, only a handful truly impress trained bakers. A truly great biscuit may look simple, but bakers know it’s one of the hardest baked goods to perfect. From achieving the right balance of butter and flour to mastering rise, flakiness and flavor, every detail matters. To find out the spots for the best biscuits, Eat This, Not That! Asked bakers to share their favorite chains. Here are the top four.

Bojangles

Bojangles leans hard into Southern roots and isn’t just about fast food. The chain offers real comfort food that wows like their biscuits.

“I like my biscuits big and soft,” says Christian Paul Headley, baker, chocolatier & founder of Christian Paul Chocolatier. “I also prefer a fluffy biscuit over a flaky biscuit any day, and Bojangles biscuits are top tier for me. He shares, “They’re good on their own or, how I like to eat them, their chicken biscuits with strawberry jam and it has to be strawberry jam.”

Red Lobster

There are many reasons to love Red Lobster, but one of the most delicious things about the seafood chain is the free and unlimited Cheddar Bay Biscuits.

“They are just comforting and buttery,” says Christina Karras, founder and CEO of Dolce by Tina. “They’re soft, rich, and always hit the spot. There’s a reason people still talk about them.”

Popeyes

Popeyes is known for its Louisiana-inspired seasoning—spicy, savory, and deeply aromatic. The chicken delivers a perfectly crisp bite with just the right amount of standout seasoning, making it an ideal match for the chain’s buttery biscuits.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“Popeyes biscuits have a bold, savory flavor,” says Karras. “They’re crumbly, filling, and definitely not shy on butter. They fit the brand perfectly.”

Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A is one of the top chicken joints for a reason. The chain is reliable, high-quality, friendly service and offers good comfort food done right.

According to Karras, “Their biscuits are soft, warm, and lightly buttery. They’re simple, consistent, and easy to like.”