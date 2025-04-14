11 Groceries Staying Cheap While Prices Spike From Tariffs

President Trump's tariffs may cause price hikes, depending on how much of the impact is absorbed by suppliers and importers to the U.S. While some grocery items (like Italian olive oil or swiss chocolate) could become a lot more expensive, there are ways to mitigate the cost by stocking up on cheap grocery items that are produced right here in the U.S. From pork products to domestic wine, Idaho potatoes to delicious greens, these foods will keep you feeling great on a budget. Here are 11 of the cheapest grocery items to stock up on during tariff price hikes.

Beans and Legumes

Beans are incredibly nutritious, versatile, and cheap—there are so many ways to cook and enjoy them. "I make mine with a can of diced tomatoes, onion, can of corn, and taco seasoning. Tastes great, makes a ton of food, and lasts me all week. I also make vegetarian chili with lots of beans and eat it over bowls of rice to stretch it further," one shopper said.

Big Bags of Rice

Buying rice in bulk can save you money, especially if you invest in a decent rice cooker. "Buy a rice cooker, you won't regret it. Also makes the process nice and lazy as you don't have to pay attention to it. I eat rice probably five days out of the week. Mostly white. Either as a bed for what else I'm cooking, or I stir fry. Generally make two cups, one to eat, one for the fridge," one Redditor recommended.

Pacific Northwest Wines

The Pacific Northwest is home to some splendid wineries right now, so if the imported European wines are out of reach right now try domestic options like 14 Hands, Columbia Crest, Chateau Ste. Michelle and more. Grocery stores such as Trader Joe's also have an excellent wine selection. "Trader Joe's is the wine GOAT. I've always known about their Two Buck Chuck, but they have a ton of wines that are under $8/bottle and they are usually pretty good. I think a lot of care goes into selecting the wines they stock and it really shows," one shopper shared.

Frozen Vegetables

Frozen vegetables are a must-have item to keep on hand for quickly creating delicious, nutritious, and most importantly cheap, meals. "I definitely think frozen is the way to go for several reasons. The only downside is not being able to see what you're getting and coming home with a bunch of cut broccoli stems and no florets or an entire bag of carrots when you thought you were getting mixed veg. Overall, the value is better, they keep longer, same to slightly better nutrient values (depending on how prepared of course), and easy prep," one shopper said.

Potatoes

Potatoes are cheap, filling, versatile, and grown right here in the U.S. "Check the price per pound of food. Potatoes and onions are cheap and filling. Dice them up, toss them in a little olive oil with salt and garlic powder, and bake them," one shopper suggested.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Pork Shoulder

Pork is usually quite reasonably priced compared to other red meat, and a little goes a long way. "Pork outside of bacon is crazy cheap compared to beef, and most cuts of chicken. Where I live you can usually get a 6lb pork shoulder for under $15 bucks, and sometimes under $10. It's easy to cook, and if you make them into carnitas they will last the week, and can be used in anything from tacos to stir fry," one Redditor recommended.

Eggs

Egg prices are finally stabilizing, but even when they were expensive, people still considered them one of the cheaper sources of protein. "Eggs are still an insanely affordable and versatile protein. It would be silly to give up eggs. Price of most other meats is high. Most affordable is canned protein and some pork. Unless you're sourcing more plant protein, best to keep eggs in rotation," one Redditor said.

Tortillas

Tortillas are a cheap and versatile carb. "Something I make when I don't feel like spending more than a few dollars on a meal is refried pinto beans with queso fresco and corn tortillas," one shopper said. "It's so good too, it's not like I'm only making it because it's low-cost, it's one of my favorite meals. Aside from the energy cost, I can make an entire meal for less than a dollar per person."

Cabbage

Cabbage is healthy, cheap, and lasts for ages, shoppers say. "Agree with cabbage – it's super cheap to begin with, somehow expands when you shred it, and before you cut it up, lasts almost forever in the fridge. I have a half cabbage I bought three weeks ago, and it's doing fine," one Redditor shared.

Whole Chickens

Buying a whole chicken may not seem like the most budget-friendly option, but you can get a lot of meals out of one chicken. "Whole chickens are great. I got 4 meals for 2 out of one chicken. First night was a big pot of chicken soup with plenty of leftovers for lunches. Next was chicken pasta with breast meat. Night after that was chicken and rice with thighs/scraps. I buy them raw so I can break them down myself and cook the pieces accordingly," one shopper said.

Greek Yogurt

Greek yogurt is a delicious source of healthy fats and proteins for a good price, especially when you buy in bulk. "Buying it by the tub is cheaper by the ounce, but I tend to eat larger portions," one Redditor shared. So buying the individual cups by the case from Costco saves me money because I eat smaller portions. Probably half the cost, though I haven't really done the math. I just know when I bought the tub, I destroyed it in a week compared to how long a case of smaller cups lasts me. Forced portion control. Good for the budget and the waist. I love my Greek yogurt for breakfast."