Chick-fil-A Changed Its Waffle Fries and Fans Say They're Worse—'Please Go Back!'

Chick-fil-A fans are up in arms after the fast food chain recently changed the recipe for its famous waffle fries. "We know Chick-fil-A fans love our Waffle Potato Fries. We recently made a slight adjustment to our Waffle Potato Fries recipe, which offers the same great taste while also making our Waffle Potato Fries stay crispier, longer," the company explained in a press release.

According to Chick-fil-A, the new crispier coating is made from pea starch, and customers are appalled. "Chick-fil-A's fries were unique before because they were so potatoey compared to the other fast food chains, something I want out of a waffle fry. Now they're just like all the others with their crisp. And they get colder 2x faster too," one unhappy Redditor said. "I noticed the change and don't like it. To me they taste more stale and crunchy. I didn't have an issue with the old fries getting soggy. They were crispy when hot," said another.

Customers are also commenting on Chick-fil-A's (unrelated) Instagram posts, begging the company to switch back to the original waffle fries. "CFA I love you more than anyone. You can do no wrong. Except the fries. Please put them back 🫶🏼," influencer Daryl-Ann Denner said. "Please go back to the original fries. My daughter has an allergy to peas and pea protein. We can no longer visit the restaurant due to allergy concerns and cross contamination," one upset mother commented. "The addition of pea starch/protein was a poor choice! Now my 4 yo can't come to you bc she's allergic," another parent shared. "Your new fries are terrible. I can't even eat them anymore and they were my favorite thing. Please go back! ❤️" begged another follower.

Not everyone is upset about the new recipe—some customers actually like the fries better if they don't get soggy as fast. "You know, I noticed recently that their fries have been a lot better. I just thought I was getting lucky. Seems like a positive change," one Redditor said. "I said the same thing. They have been crispier than ever. I thought they finally started frying them enough lol," another agreed.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Another customer said they will visit Chick-fil-A even more now: "I noticed last time I went that their fries were crunchier than usual, I thought I had maybe sat down to eat quicker than usual. But this makes sense, because those fries were significantly crispier than what I'm used to at Chick-fil-A. I normally get chips instead because I didn't like their fries. But if these new fries stay as crispy as the ones I had, I'll be getting fries every time going forward."