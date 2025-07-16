Coca-Cola is Bringing Back This Fan-Favorite Flavor

First Coca-Cola confirmed Retro Diet Cherry Coke will be available exclusively at the Kroger family of stores beginning mid-July for a limited time only, and now there are rumors of another beloved drink possibly making a comeback. Coca-Cola Starlight first launched in February 2022, with a vanilla-ish flavor profile inspired by space and stargazing. The drink was discontinued the same year but fans have never given up on their dream of getting Starlight back. Here’s what the hot gossip is surrounding this dreamy drink.

Coca-Cola Starlight

According to Instagram influencer snachwithzach, Coca-Cola Starlight is coming back in a full-sugar variety. “This is a developing story but it looks like we could see this as soon as August in a very limited capacity. As far as we know there won’t be a zero,” he says.

Fan-Favorite Flavor

Fans really, really missed the Coca-Cola Starlight flavor. “None of the ones made after have lived up to Starlight Coke. I just tried the yk 3000 yesterday and the flavor was so underwhelming. It tasted like normal Coke to me with basically nothing special to it. Starlight had the most unique aftertaste and color,” one Redditor said. Definitely agree. “Dreamworld wasn’t too bad either, but nowhere near as dynamic. Starlight broke the concept immediately,” another agreed.

What Does It Taste Like?

Coca-Cola Starlight has a very unique taste, fans say. “To me it tastes like there’s hints of Graham cracker flavor,” one Redditor shared. “I don’t taste anything like cherry, but there are fruity notes. My boyfriend says the aftertaste is cinnamon, and I’m kinda getting a Graham cracker flavor,” another added. “It’s almost like cotton candy with a slight tinge of raspberry or some other fruit like that imo, I love it,” a third said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Coca-Cola Star Wars

Starting in July, Coca-Cola is releasing 30 limited-edition cans and bottles of Coca‑Cola and Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar designs showcasing Star Wars characters. The Coca‑Cola x Star Wars: Refresh Your Galaxy will hit select stores across North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan and Asia South Pacific. “This collaboration is about more than just bringing together two iconic brands — it’s about celebrating the power of Star Wars fandom, shared passions and the strength of community when we lift each other up,” said Islam ElDessouky, Global Vice President, Creative Strategy & Content.

Sprite + Tea

Sprite is officially the third most popular drink in the U.S. after knocking Pepsi out of the top three (Coke and Dr Pepper are one and two). Sprite added a fun new limited time-only drink to its roster this summer: Sprite + Tea. “It’s great. Those that I have tried it have nothing but positive feedback. It’s gonna be a huge hit. No doubt,” one Redditor said about the new drink. “Finally found the zero sugar version and I love it. Wish they’d make it a permanent flavor. It’s like drinking carbonated iced tea,” another agreed.