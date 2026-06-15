4 Best Cuts of Steak for Grilling, According to Chefs

Chefs share the steak cuts that deliver the best flavor on the grill.

When it comes to grilling steak, not all cuts are created equal. While personal preference always plays a role, chefs tend to favor certain steaks for their flavor, tenderness, and ability to develop a perfect char over high heat. From richly marbled ribeye to intensely beefy hanger steak, these are the four cuts that Chef Barry Miles, Culinary Advisor, Cargill, recommends for your next cookout.

Tri-Tip

Tri-Tip hits a sweet spot between flavor and price. It’s one of Chef Barry’s top picks for the grill because thicker cuts are more forgiving and deliver juicier, more textured results.

“Tri-tip is a classic choice because of its loose grain and bold, beefy flavor, which makes it ideal for marinating and quick, high-heat cooking,” he says. “Buying versatile cuts like a tri-tip lets you stretch your purchase across multiple meals.” He adds, “You can grill steaks one night, slice leftovers for salads or sandwiches, and use trim for quick sautés or even stock.”

Steak Tips

Steak tips have many devoted fans because they are often cut from flavorful parts of the sirloin or other well-marbled muscles. They tend to have a stronger beef flavor than very tender cuts like filet mignon.

“When it comes to steak tips, bottom sirloin or tri-tip are classic choices because of their loose grain and bold, beefy flavor, which makes them ideal for marinating and quick, high-heat cooking,” says Chef Barry.

When grilling, Chef Barry explains that “steak tips offer excellent flavor when cooked hot and fast and sliced properly.”

Hanger Steak

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People who love hanger steak tend to like it for its intense beef flavor. In many chefs’ circles, it’s considered one of the most flavorful cuts.

According to Chef Barry, hanger steak “cooks very fast under high heat and offers a rich flavor which is elevated by some minimal seasoning.” He shares, “I really enjoy hanger steak for grilling at home – I’ve grilled it with just salt and pepper or did a quick marinade, and it never disappoints.” `

Ribeye

People like ribeye because its high marbling makes it exceptionally juicy, tender, and flavorful. The fat melts during cooking, creating a rich, buttery texture and a strong, beefy flavor that many steak lovers consider the ideal balance of flavor and tenderness. It’s another one of Chef Barry’s go-tos.

“Ribeye offers a good ratio of lean to fat, which is ideal for grilling,” he says. “I recommend using a finishing salt, such as Diamond Crystal® Kosher salt, after you slice your steak.” He adds, “For thinner slices of ribeye, try an Asian inspired quick marinade for a delicious take on a ribeye.”