Aldi Is Giving Away Free Mystery Grocery Boxes This Month

Aldi is giving away free blind boxes packed with trending grocery finds.

Aldi is pretty much the greatest grocery store of all time, according to its cult following. Not only does the German-born store sell delicious food, drinks, and snacks at significantly lower prices than traditional stores, but it also carries everything from furniture and home decor to clothing and kayaks. Sometimes, you may even find a Nee-Doh or two. We just learned that the store is also tapping into another trend, blind boxes, which are having a major moment. Even better, you can get one for free.

Yes, Aldi is giving away mystery boxes from June 22 through June 25. Dubbed the ALDI Blind Box, there are actually four different themed mystery boxes inspired by today’s most popular food trends. One of each theme, which will include a curated mix of ALDI staples and unexpected new items, is dropping each day. And, they will be delivered to your doorstep.

The first box is The Snack Blind Box, “Because ‘Girl Dinner’ should be easy. This box is made for tried-and-true snack lovers, featuring premium cheeses, dips, crunchy bites and sweets perfect for an easy bite,” the brand says.

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Next up, The Fiber Blind Box. “Meet your fiber goals without making it your entire personality. Packed with produce favorites and better-for-you picks, this box makes it easy to get more fiber into your day while keeping things delicious,” they say.

For anyone trying to pack in the protein, The Protein Blind Box is a must-try. “High-protein is having a moment, and this box delivers. Filled with satisfying staples and surprising finds, it’s an easy way to discover new protein-forward favorites to keep your goals and gains on track,” they say.

Finally, there is the super vague, The Mystery Blind Box. “Expect the unexpected. Packed with a surprise assortment of ALDI fan favorites and staples, this box delivers the thrill of discovery with every reveal,” they say.

Here’s how to get your ALDI Blind Box. First, follow @aldiusa on Instagram for daily reveals of each box theme. Next, visit https://www.aldiblindbox.com beginning June 22 through June 25 at 12:00 p.m. ET daily. Select that day’s ALDI Blind Box. Enter your shipping information. That’s all you have to do to receive a free ALDI Blind Box delivered directly to your door.