7 Best Costco Items With Extra Savings Ending This Week

Costco's current instant savings sale is almost over, so if you want an incredible deal on say a fridge, or any other type of kitchen appliance, now would be the time to do it. Here's how the increased savings work: Buying two items saves you $150. Buying three items saves you $300. Buying four items saves you $450. And buying more than five items saves you $600! Not only does Costco deliver, but installation is all included in the price—no fuss, no nonsense. So which items are total bargains right now? Here are seven Costco items with increased savings that end this week, so get going!

Caine Kitchen Island

Caine Kitchen Island is $699.99, with delivery, setup and packaging removal included. Costco members find it perfect not only for the kitchen but other rooms as well. "This island is a wonderful addition to my sewing room. It makes a great cutting table, and the storage works perfectly for my tools when not in use," one shopper said.

LG Water Filter

The LG LT1000P3 Water Filter 3-pack is $114.99, and a fantastic deal even outside of the increased savings. "A classic Costco offering providing a quality name brand product at a better price," one shipper said. "If you use these filters, you should be buying them from here."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Bosch 800 Series Dishwasher

The Bosch 800 Series Top Control Towel Bar Handle Dishwasher ($1,499.99) is a fan-favorite kitchen appliance with Costco shoppers. "We have only had this model installed for two days, but the early returns are extremely impressive and align with all the praise Bosch dishwashers receive," one shopper said in the reviews. "Very clean (and fully dried) dishes, super quiet, and lots of control offered via the app if you so choose. Compared to our outgoing Samsung unit, this is a massive upgrade."

Hamilton Beach Upright Freezer

Hamilton Beach 11 cu. ft. Upright Freezer with Drawer Organization ($399.99) is another must-have kitchen appliance and eligible for increased savings. "We had an older upright freezer and a chest freezer. We were getting concerned with the age of the upright freezer and the energy use. We saw this Drawer Freezer at the store and bought one. Loved the organization. Soon we decided we needed a 2nd one. "

Café Over-the-Range Microwave

The Café 1.7 cu. ft. Convection Over-the-Range Microwave Oven ($1,149.99) is part of the increased savings deal. "I replaced my old GE microwave with the Cafe 1.7 cu ft microwave. I did use the airfryer mode and it worked well so I am getting rid of my separate air fryer. I also have the Cafe Range and I like the feature that ties the two appliances together. So when I turn on the stove, the overhead light and fan turns on," one happy shopper said.

Whirlpool Single Smart Wall Oven

Costco shoppers love the Whirlpool 5.0 cu. ft. Built-In Single Smart Wall Oven with Air Fry ($999.97). "Made cooking so much easier. The advanced features really makes the difference getting the job done!" one member said about the oven, which is eligible for increased savings.

Café Beverage Center

The Café 5.1 cu. ft. Beverage Center ($2,499.99) is part of Costco's increased savings deal, and a big fan-favorite item. "We're very happy with this beverage refrigerator," one shopper said. "Though very pricey, its quality won us over. The glass shelves, articulating door and mood lighting are our favorite features."